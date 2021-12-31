Tendeck to NHL Taxi Squad, Wichers Returned from Tucson

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush goaltender David Tendeck(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that goaltender David Tendeck has been assigned to the Coyotes Taxi Squad, defenseman Quinn Wichers has been returned from the AHL Tucson Roadrunners and Justin Duncan has been added as an emergency backup goaltender.

Tendeck has appeared in 12 games for the Rush and is 3-9-0-0 with a 3.21 goals against average and .912 save percentage. He is on an NHL contract with the Coyotes after being selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. NHL teams can now carry up to six players on their Taxi Squad, players who are eligible to be added to the roster on short notice in order to prevent postponements and game cancellations.

Wichers returns to the Rush after appearing in four games for Tucson. He was originally called up by the Roadrunners on December 11 for his first career appearance in the AHL. Over 18 games with Rapid City, he has two goals and one assist.

