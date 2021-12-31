Game Notes: vs Utah

GAME #29 vs Utah

12/31/21 | The Monument Ice Arena | 7:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Rapid City jumped out to a 2-0 lead but could not hold it as they were beaten in overtime by the Utah Grizzlies, 4-3, Wednesday night at The Monument Ice Arena. Zach Court, Max Coatta and Derek Perl each scored for the Rush in the overtime loss.

ROSTER MOVEMENT: The transaction report has been busy this week for the Rush. First, on Wednesday, the Rush placed Kenton Helgesen on the Commissioner's Exempt List. On Thursday Ryan Valentini was called up by the AHL Laval Rocket and David Tendeck was recalled by the Arizona Coyotes and assigned to the team's NHL Taxi Squad. Then, Friday morning, the Rush added Justin Duncan as an emergency backup goaltender and Quinn Wichers was returned to Rapid City from his loan to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners.

SAVE THE PUCKS: Zach Court opened the scoring in the first period on Wednesday night by netting his first professional goal. Court is in his first professional season out of the University of Alaska-Anchorage. Derek Perl also registered a milestone goal with his first career ECHL goal in the third period on Wednesday. He is in his fifth pro season, with the previous four having come in the SPHL and overseas in France.

HOME COOKIN': The Rush earned a point in the overtime loss on Wednesday and now have points in each of their last four home games. Rapid City is 6-5-1-1 overall on home ice and is now two games into a stretch of seven in a row that will be played at The Monument Ice Arena.

OLD FACE, NEW PLACE: Utah picked up a new goaltender on Thursday when they acquired Cole Kehler from the Cincinnati Cyclones. Kehler opened the season with Rapid City and appeared in two games, going 1-0-0-1 with a 4.25 goals against average and .830 save percentage. He was traded to Cincinnati in November in exchange for future considerations. During his time with the Cyclones, Kehler played in four games and went 2-1-0-0 with a 3.57 GAA and .871 SV%. He is expected to start for the Grizzlies on Friday night.

ODDS AND ENDS: Wednesday was the sixth Rush game to go past regulation and Rapid City is now 2-4 overall in those games and 2-2 when they are decided during 3-on-3 overtime...Max Coatta recorded his fourth two-point game of the season with a goal and an assist on Wednesday. He is tied for the team lead with five points on one goal and four assists in four games against Utah this season...Rush emergency backup goaltender Justin Duncan was the EBUG for Utah in each of the past two games.

UP NEXT: The Rush turn the page to 2022 for a New Year's Day game on Saturday night. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

