Late Rally Lifts Wings over Oilers on NYE

December 31, 2021







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Oilers fell to Kalamazoo 4-3 on New Year's Eve thanks to three late Wings' goals.

Wyatt Trumbley scored his first professional game with 2:29 remaining in the first period, giving him his first professional goal, and the Oilers' a 1-0 lead. Former Oiler Justin Taylor responded 28 seconds after, knotting things 1-1 headed into the first intermission.

Neither team scored in the second period.

Former Wing Dylan Sadowy extended his team lead in goals, banging home an Adam Pleskach wraparound, setting the score 2-1 in Tulsa's favor. Sadowy found his second of the game with 5:23 left in the game, sniping Jet Greaves to make it 3-1, Tulsa. Andrew DeBrincat scored with 2:56 to cut Tulsa's lead to one. Eleven seconds later, Logan Lamdin potted another rebound to tie the game. Erik Bradford's cross-crease feed skipped past Ryan Ruck to give Kalamazoo 4-3 win.

The Oilers return to the Wings Event Center on Sunday, Jan.2 for a rematch against the Kalamazoo Wings.

