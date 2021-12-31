The Lions Are Back on the Ice

After a long Christmas break, the Lions are on the road headed towards Maine. It's been a while since the team's last game: December 18 against these same Mariners at Colisée Vidéotron. Coach Éric Bélanger and his team were victorious in that affair, notching a 5-2 win. And on this last day of 2021, the Lions are taking on the Mariners once again, but this time in Portland.

The Lions will be looking to add to their win total against the New Englanders tonight with puck drop slated for 5:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena. The Lions are sporting a 14-8-1 record this season while the Mariners stand at 9-11-4.

Players to watch

Lions defenceman Olivier Galipeau has 12 points when playing on the power play (two goals and 10 assists).

Mariners forward Alex Kile tallied four goals in his season debut on Wednesday.

