Corey Lajoie Headlines Seven Driver Lineup for Swamp Rabbits Racing Night

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits announced NASCAR Cup Series and Spire Motorsports driver Corey LaJoie and other NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will be in attendance for the team's Racing Night on Saturday, January 15, 2022 against the Florida Everblades at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The drivers will participate in a pregame meet-and-greet with fans when doors open at 6:00 p.m. and make appearances throughout the evening's game. The meet-and-greet will be open to all fans who have purchased a ticket to the game.

LaJoie, who drives the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series, is a third-generation racer who has climbed through the NASCAR ranks in recent years and earned a top-10 finish during the 2021 running of the Daytona 500 in February.

In addition to Lajoie, Justin Haley will also be attending the Racing Night festivities and participating in the pregame meet-and-greet.

Haley is no stranger to the Swamp Rabbits, driving a Swamp Rabbits and Bon Secours inspired Spire Motorsports No. 77 Chevrolet during the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway and the Bank of America ROVAL 400. Haley's Cook Out Southern 500 No.77 will be present, on the concourse, for photo opportunities throughout the evening.

The Swamp Rabbits also announced NASCAR Cup Series drivers Ross Chastain, Garrett Smithley, and Matt Mills, along with NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Mason Massey and Stefan Parsons, will also be part of the of the pregame meet-and-greet.

