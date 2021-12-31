Gladiators Offense Falters in Final Game of 2021
December 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (12-12-2-1) came up short against the Florida Everblades (15-8-2-3) in a 2-0 loss at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice on Friday night. Chris Nell put together a spirited performance stopping 28 of 30 shots in his direction, but the Glads were kept at bay by Florida's Parker Gahagen in net.
BOX SCORE | HIGHLIGHTS
The Glads outshot the Everblades 12-11 after a scoreless first period. Chris Nell saved all 11 shots in his direction after 20 minutes of play.
Chris Nell made an important leg save early in the second period and kept that puck out of the net to keep the game level after an Everblades player attempted to batter the puck into the net.
Florida took a 1-0 advantage late in the second period after Nathan Perkovich found the back of the net immediately following a power-play opportunity (17:05).
The Everblades took a 2-0 lead midway through the third period after Kyle Neuber scored from the low slot following a screen to give him an opening on goal (7:26).
Nell made another significant save midway through the third period, laying out and squeezing his legs together to protect the net after a one-on-one opportunity for the Everblades.
Nell finished his night with 28 saves on 30 shots for Atlanta while Florida's Gahagen stopped all 25 shots to complete a shutout.
The Gladiators take on the Everblades again tomorrow night at 7:30 PM at Gas South Arena.
