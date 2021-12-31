Blades Blank Gladiators 2-0 in Series Opener

DULUTH, Ga. - The Everblades (15-8-2-3) finished the 2021 calendar year on a high note on Friday night, shutting out the Atlanta Gladiators (12-12-2-1) by a 2-0 score at Gas South Arena.

A back-and-forth opening period led to a scoreless draw at the first intermission between goaltenders Parker Gahagen (Florida) and Chris Nell (Atlanta). At the buzzer, the Gladiators were ahead 12-11 in shots on goal.

The first goal of the night came at 17:05 of the second period with Florida's Nathan Perkovich nudging a shot through the crease on a scramble in front of Nell. Jordan Sambrook and Alex Aleardi were the helpers to put the Everblades on top 1-0 entering the final frame.

Kyle Neuber gave the Blades some breathing room with his fourth goal of the season 7:26 into the third period after receiving a feed from Dylan Vander Esch behind the net. Goaltender Parker Gahagen held off the Gladiators the rest of the way for his second shutout of the season. The Everblades remain undefeated in regulation on the road this season at 11-0-2-1.

With the win, Head Coach Brad Ralph reached the 500th head coaching win plateau. Ralph's head coaching wins span from four different teams, the Florida Everblades (ECHL), Kelowna Rockets (WHL), Idaho Steelheads (ECHL) and Augusta Riverhawks (SPHL). Ralph has secured 249 wins as the Blades head coach as well.

The Everblades and Gladiators continue their three-game series tomorrow at Gas South Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 and the action will be available for viewing on FloHockey.TV.

