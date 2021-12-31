Blades Blank Gladiators 2-0 in Series Opener
December 31, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Everblades (15-8-2-3) finished the 2021 calendar year on a high note on Friday night, shutting out the Atlanta Gladiators (12-12-2-1) by a 2-0 score at Gas South Arena.
A back-and-forth opening period led to a scoreless draw at the first intermission between goaltenders Parker Gahagen (Florida) and Chris Nell (Atlanta). At the buzzer, the Gladiators were ahead 12-11 in shots on goal.
The first goal of the night came at 17:05 of the second period with Florida's Nathan Perkovich nudging a shot through the crease on a scramble in front of Nell. Jordan Sambrook and Alex Aleardi were the helpers to put the Everblades on top 1-0 entering the final frame.
Kyle Neuber gave the Blades some breathing room with his fourth goal of the season 7:26 into the third period after receiving a feed from Dylan Vander Esch behind the net. Goaltender Parker Gahagen held off the Gladiators the rest of the way for his second shutout of the season. The Everblades remain undefeated in regulation on the road this season at 11-0-2-1.
With the win, Head Coach Brad Ralph reached the 500th head coaching win plateau. Ralph's head coaching wins span from four different teams, the Florida Everblades (ECHL), Kelowna Rockets (WHL), Idaho Steelheads (ECHL) and Augusta Riverhawks (SPHL). Ralph has secured 249 wins as the Blades head coach as well.
The Everblades and Gladiators continue their three-game series tomorrow at Gas South Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 and the action will be available for viewing on FloHockey.TV.
The Blades' first home game of 2022 takes place on Friday, January 7 when the South Carolina Stingrays come to town. During each Friday home game of the 2021-22 season, fans can enjoy the action with a brand-new 239 ticket package, which pays tribute to Southwest Florida's area code and provides a great deal! You get two premium seat tickets, two autographed programs, and two mushroom swiss burgers for just $39! The action begins at 7:30 pm.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 31, 2021
- K-Wings End 2021 in Comeback Fashion with Scoring Frenzy in Final Minutes - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kaczperski Dazzles But Landers Fall on New Year's Eve - Iowa Heartlanders
- Thunder Downed in OT on New Year's Eve in KC - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Beat Idaho 4-1 - Allen Americans
- Blades Blank Gladiators 2-0 in Series Opener - Florida Everblades
- Gladiators Offense Falters in Final Game of 2021 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Cyclones Close 2021 with Shootout Win - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Steelheads Fall 4-1 to Americans to Close 2021 - Idaho Steelheads
- Walleye Finish 2021 with First Winterfest Victory - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals Fall to Nailers, 5-2 - Norfolk Admirals
- Nailers Close out 2021 in Style with 5-2 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Late Rally Lifts Wings over Oilers on NYE - Tulsa Oilers
- Lions Lose to Mariners - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Walleye Hand Indy Second Straight Loss Outdoors - Indy Fuel
- Growlers Fall 4-3 in Overtime on New Years Eve - Newfoundland Growlers
- Mariners Rally Back for New Year's Eve Victory - Maine Mariners
- Railers Shut out by Royals 2-0 - Worcester Railers HC
- Grizzlies Gameday: Final Game of 2021 in the Black Hills - Utah Grizzlies
- Cote-Cazenave Records Shutout in Pro Debut in 2-0 Royals Win - Reading Royals
- Kelly Cup Champion Jeremy Yablonski Returns from Retirement, Signs with Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 31 - ECHL
- Noah Corson Assigned to Norfolk - Norfolk Admirals
- Kupsky Signs with AHL Colorado, McAuley Signs PTO with AHL Hershey - Idaho Steelheads
- Boka Scores Twice for Solar Bears in 5-4 OT Thriller - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Earn Point, Drop Game in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Notes: vs Utah - Rapid City Rush
- Royals End 2021 with Friday Matchup against Worcester - Reading Royals
- Tendeck to NHL Taxi Squad, Wichers Returned from Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades and Gladiators to Meet up for Auld Lang Syne in Georgia - Florida Everblades
- The Lions Are Back on the Ice - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Wichita Closes 2021 Tonight in Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day Preview: Americans Host Idaho, 6:05 PM - Allen Americans
- Corey Lajoie Headlines Seven Driver Lineup for Swamp Rabbits Racing Night - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Matias Cleland Returns to Thunder Blue Line - Adirondack Thunder
- Glads Ready to Ring in New Year with Series Opener - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.