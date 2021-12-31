Royals End 2021 with Friday Matchup against Worcester

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Worcester Railers at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena in Reading, Pa. This is the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Dylan Coyle on The Lion's Roar for Dec. 31

The last time these two teams faced off was Saturday, March 7, 2020. The Royals won, 5-2, backed by a four-goal second period that saw Thomas Ebbing, Frank DiChiara, Brayden Low and Trevor Gooch score goals in the middle frame. Rob Michel topped off with Reading's fifth score of the game with three minutes remaining in the third period. Low's goal stood as the game-winning goal.

Reading is on a five-game win streak against the Railers that started with a 5-1 victory on Jan. 31, 2020. The Royals have recorded at least one point in each of their last seven games against Worcester.

Reading currently sits fourth in the North Division with an 9-6-4-1 record for 23 points. Worcester sits last in both the North Division and the league with 17 points through 21 games. It holds an 8-12-0-1 record.

Fans can listen to the game at mixlr.com/readingroyals or watch at FloSports through bit.ly/RoyalsFloSports.

UPCOMING GAMES

Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Worcester (3:00 p.m.) - Celebrate New Year's Eve with the Royals! The first 1,000 fans receive a free champagne glass giveaway as well as $1 Sparkling Cider drinks! Kids get in free with the purchase of an adult ticket! Enjoy a Postgame Skate presented by T-Mobile.

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

