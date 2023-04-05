Iowa Wild Signs Louis Boudon to Ato
April 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Louis Boudon to an amateur try-out contract (ATO).
Boudon, 24, signed an AHL two-way contract for 2023-24 with the Iowa Wild on Mar. 31, 2023, and reported to the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL, where he recorded a goal and two assists in his first three games. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound native of Grenoble, France made his AHL debut with the Laval Rocket on Mar. 17 following four seasons at Lake Superior State University, where he posted 114 points (39-75=114) in 139 games and served as the team captain in his junior and senior seasons. Prior to his collegiate career, Boudon recorded 119 points (41-78=119) across 108 games with the Northeast Generals in the NAHL. Boudon also represented France at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships.
Boudon will wear sweater No. 40 with the Wild.
