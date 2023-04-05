Iowa Wild Signs Louis Boudon to Ato

April 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Louis Boudon to an amateur try-out contract (ATO).

Boudon, 24, signed an AHL two-way contract for 2023-24 with the Iowa Wild on Mar. 31, 2023, and reported to the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL, where he recorded a goal and two assists in his first three games. The 5-foot-11, 181-pound native of Grenoble, France made his AHL debut with the Laval Rocket on Mar. 17 following four seasons at Lake Superior State University, where he posted 114 points (39-75=114) in 139 games and served as the team captain in his junior and senior seasons. Prior to his collegiate career, Boudon recorded 119 points (41-78=119) across 108 games with the Northeast Generals in the NAHL. Boudon also represented France at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Boudon will wear sweater No. 40 with the Wild.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.