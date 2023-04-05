Henderson Victorious Against Roadrunners, 5-4, Wednesday Evening

The Silver Knights won against the Tucson Roadrunners, 5-4, at The Dollar Loan Center Wednesday evening.

Brandon Hickey, assisted by Maxim Marushev and Ivan Morozov, opened the scoring just shy of midway through the first period with his first goal of the year.

However, the Roadrunners were quick to tie it at one.

Colt Conrad put the Knights back in the lead just 30 seconds later. He was assisted by Kaedan Korczak.

Sakari Manninen, assisted by Gage Quinney and Daniil Chayka, then extended Henderson's lead to two with another goal in the first period.

Korczak added a goal of his own late in the first period to make it a 4-1 game. Brendan Brisson and Byron Froese picked up the assists.

But Tucson was quick to battle back in the second period. They added two unanswered goals of their own to bring them within one heading into the final frame.

Tucson forward Ryan McGregor tied the game halfway through the third period. Neither team added to the tally during regulation, or overtime, and the game went to the shootout. Forward Maxim Marushev scored the lone goal in the shootout. The Silver Knights won the game, 5-4.

