Henderson Victorious Against Roadrunners, 5-4, Wednesday Evening
April 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Silver Knights won against the Tucson Roadrunners, 5-4, at The Dollar Loan Center Wednesday evening.
Brandon Hickey, assisted by Maxim Marushev and Ivan Morozov, opened the scoring just shy of midway through the first period with his first goal of the year.
However, the Roadrunners were quick to tie it at one.
Colt Conrad put the Knights back in the lead just 30 seconds later. He was assisted by Kaedan Korczak.
Sakari Manninen, assisted by Gage Quinney and Daniil Chayka, then extended Henderson's lead to two with another goal in the first period.
Korczak added a goal of his own late in the first period to make it a 4-1 game. Brendan Brisson and Byron Froese picked up the assists.
But Tucson was quick to battle back in the second period. They added two unanswered goals of their own to bring them within one heading into the final frame.
Tucson forward Ryan McGregor tied the game halfway through the third period. Neither team added to the tally during regulation, or overtime, and the game went to the shootout. Forward Maxim Marushev scored the lone goal in the shootout. The Silver Knights won the game, 5-4.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2023
- Roadrunners Return Home in April for Final Four Games of Regular Season - Tucson Roadrunners
- Pickard's 27-Save Shutout Blanks Colorado, 3-0 - Colorado Eagles
- San Diego Stopped by San Jose, 6-3 - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Force Shootout with Three Unanswered Goals Against Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Henderson Victorious Against Roadrunners, 5-4, Wednesday Evening - Henderson Silver Knights
- Admirals Earn Point in Crazy OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Extend Point Streak to Eight in Overtime Loss to Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Wolves Top Admirals 6-5 in OT to Extend Winning Streak to Five - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack Extend Win Streak to Five Games, Beat Marlies 2-1 in Overtime Thriller - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Defeat Americans, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Blank Senators in 1-0 Shootout Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Snap Skid with 5-0 Shutout Win Over Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Blanked by Bérubé in Loss to Checkers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bowers, Keyser Lift P-Bruins to Victory Over Bears - Providence Bruins
- Bears' Point Streak Snapped in 3-1 Loss to Bruins - Hershey Bears
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Olle Eriksson Ek from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Iowa Wild Signs Louis Boudon to Ato - Iowa Wild
- Transactions: Ersson to Phantoms, Nagle to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Ontario Reign Sign Forward Ture Linden to PTO - Ontario Reign
- Belleville Senators Host Monsters For Critical Pair Of Games This Week - Belleville Senators
- 2023 Scotty Bowman Showcase Rosters Announced - Rochester Americans
- Leonard Reassigned to Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Series Preview: April 5 Vs. Tuc - Henderson Silver Knights
- Ads Sign Two to PTOs - Milwaukee Admirals
- It's Game Day - CGY at CV - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Checkers at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (April 5, 2023) - Charlotte Checkers
- Goaltender Dylan Wells Reassigned to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Welcome Marlies to Town for Midweek Tilt - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #68 - Tucson Roadrunners at Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Monsters Announce Three Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- Henderson Victorious Against Roadrunners, 5-4, Wednesday Evening
- Series Preview: April 5 Vs. Tuc
- By the Numbers: April 4
- All the Gage: Quinney Finishing Career Season Strong
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Donate Life Knight Presented by Nevada Donor Network