Monsters Blank Senators in 1-0 Shootout Win
April 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
BELLEVILLE - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators 1-0 in a shootout on Wednesday night at CAA Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 30-29-5-2 and currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
After a scoreless regulation and overtime, Cole Sillinger notched the lone tally of the shootout securing a 1-0 win for the Monsters.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 26 saves for the win while Belleville's Mark Sinclair made 41 saves in defeat.
The Monsters continue their road trip against the Laval Rocket on Friday, April 7, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Place Bell. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 0 0 0 1 1 BEL 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 42 0/5 2/2 4 min / 2 inf BEL 26 0/2 5/5 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves W 26 0 17-14-5 BEL Sinclair OT 41 1 0-0-1 Cleveland Record: 30-29-5-2, 6th North Division Belleville Record: 28-30-6-4, 7th North Division.
