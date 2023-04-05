Transactions: Ersson to Phantoms, Nagle to Reading

April 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Samuel Ersson

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms' Samuel Ersson(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned goaltender Sam Ersson to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to interim general manager Daniel Briere. Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned goaltender Pat Nagle to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Ersson, 23, is 22-14-1, 2.68, .904 with the Phantoms this season. With the Philadelphia Flyers this year, Ersson is 6-3-0, 3.07, .899.

Ersson's first recall in December and January included his first NHL win on December 31, 2022 at the Los Angeles Kings and also his first NHL shutout on January 9, 2023 at Buffalo. Since his first NHL recall, Ersson has gone 13-6-0 with the Phantoms and also 6-3-0 with the Flyers for a combined 19-9-0 record. He recorded his first AHL shutout on February 11 recording 15 saves in a 3-0 win against the Bridgeport Islanders. Ersson was outstanding when he had a career-high 37 saves in a 4-3 shootout win at the Hershey Bears on Sunday, March 26 and his most recent game with Lehigh Valley was March 31 in a 4-2 win against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton before going back up to the Flyers to play two games in the NHL this week.

Nagle, 35, is 1-7-1, 3.81, .877 with the Phantoms this season and is 18-5-0, 2.47, .916 with the Reading Royals including 8-1-0 with Reading since returning to the Royals on February 28. Nagle moved to second all-time in ECHL history with his 218th career win on March 24 passing Marc Magliarditi in a tremendous 40-save performance to win 4-2 as the Royals ended the Toledo Walleye's 18-game win streak. Only Nick Vitucci (265) has more career victories in the ECHL.

Last year with the Phantoms, Nagle went 10-6-6, 2.74, .904 while also playing in 17 games with Reading where he was 11-3-3, 2.41, .925. Nagle received a tremendous honor when he was selected to the USA Olympics Team that competed in Beijing, China in February. The accomplished goaltender has played in 71 AHL games, primarily with Lehigh Valley and Grand Rapids, going 27-31-9, 2.85, .901.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to PPL Center this weekend with home games against the Charlotte Checkers and Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday and Saturday. Lehigh Valley's Magic Number to clinch a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs stands at seven points and the Phantoms are also chasing fourth-place Charlotte in efforts to earn home-ice advantage for the first round of the postseason.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.