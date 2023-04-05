Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m.

(Providence, RI) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they face the Providence Bruins at the Amica Mutual Pavilion for the final time in the campaign. The Bears have a one-point lead on the Bruins for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

Hershey Bears (41-16-5-4) at Providence Bruins (40-16-8-2)

April 5, 2023 | 7:05 p.m. | Game 67 | Amica Mutual Pavilion

Referees: Mathieu Menitti (#30), Casey Terreri (#75)

Linespersons: Shawn Oliver (#56), Kenneth Gates (#91)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Capitals Radio Network

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears jumped into first place in the Atlantic Division following Sunday's 3-0 win at Cleveland. Connor McMichael scored the eventual game-winner at 12:54 of the first period, and Garrett Pilon scored during an odd-man rush at 15:30. Henrik Rybinski stuffed in a rebound goal at 12:22 of the second period to cap the scoring, and Zach Fucale made 29 saves to earn his second shutout of the season. Providence is coming off a 5-2 loss against Bridgeport on Saturday, in which the Bruins fell behind just 19 seconds into the game. Although Justin Brazeau tied the game with a power-play goal at 1:07, Bridgeport re-took the lead at 9:26 and never looked back. John Beecher managed to bring the Bruins back to within a goal at 12:06 of the second period to make the score 3-2, but the Islanders tacked on two more goals in the third period.

STAKES RAISED IN ATLANTIC RACE:

The stage is set for tonight's meeting between the Bears and Bruins for Hershey to potentially seize a significant hold on the division title, in the final clash of the regular season between the two divisional juggernauts. The Bears enter tonight riding a 7-0-0-2 point streak, while the Bruins have dropped two in a row after winning eight straight from March 11 vs. Hershey to March 29 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Hershey is 1-4-0-0 against Providence this season, and is looking for its first win against the Bruins since a series-opening victory at home on Dec. 28, a 1-0 victory. Hershey is seeking its first win at Providence since Jan. 25, 2020, a 3-2 shootout triumph.

PENALTY KILL PEAKING:

Before Hershey's March 15 win at Lehigh Valley, the club's penalty kill ranked 18th in the AHL with an 80.5% rate. Over its current nine-game point streak, the club's penalty kill has enjoyed a surge; the defensive unit has gone 33-for-36 (91.7%) over its last nine games, vaulting the Bears up to ninth in the AHL with a 191-for-231 (82.7%) rate for the season.

BOBBY'S WORLD:

Defenseman Bobby Nardella leads Hershey's blue line in scoring this season with 25 points (5g, 20a) in 56 games. Following Sunday's performance at Cleveland, the fourth-year pro also leads Hershey's back end with four multi-point outings. The Bears have gone 4-0-0-0 in each of those matches, and Hershey has also posted a record of 17-1-3-0 when the University of Notre Dame alumnus gets on the scoresheet. Nardella is still looking for his first point of the season against Providence through three contests.

MCMICHAEL RIDING MULTIPLE STREAKS:

Connor McMichael enters tonight riding a 10-game point streak (4g, 6a), and a nine-game point streak on the road (3g, 6a). The third-year pro is enjoying his finest season of offensive production, with 37 points (16g, 21a) in 51 games, and is second on the team with 138 shots on goal. McMichael is lighting the lamp on 11.6% of his shots. The forward has three assists in five games against Providence this season.

BEARS BITES:

Gabriel Carlsson is slated to play in his 200th career AHL game on Wednesday at Providence; the defender leads Hershey's blue line - and is tied for the lead among Eastern Conference defensemen - with a plus/minus of +24...Mike Vecchione needs two goals to reach 100 in his pro career...Sam Anas is four assists away from 200 in his pro career...Hershey is second in the league and first in the Eastern Conference with 2.48 goals-against per game...Joe Snively has a four-game point streak (2g, 3a)...Jake Massie is two games away from his 100th career AHL contest...Aaron Ness is four points from his 300th AHL point...The Bears have the only goaltending duo in the AHL with at least 18 wins each, as Zach Fucale is tied for seventh in wins with 20, and Hunter Shepard is tied for 12th with 18.

