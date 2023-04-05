Bowers, Keyser Lift P-Bruins to Victory Over Bears

April 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Forward Shane Bowers potted two goals, while goaltender Kyle Keyser stopped 28 shots as the Providence Bruins defeated the Hershey Bears 3-1 on Wednesday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Vinni Lettieri posted a two-point night on a goal and an assist. With the victory, the P-Bruins regained first place in the Atlantic Division and secured a bye in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

How It Happened

Mike Callahan's wrist shot from the left point deflected off Bowers and past the glove of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead 3:33 into the first period. Jack Ahcan received a secondary assist.

Lettieri's turnaround shot from the hash marks rebounded out to Bowers at the right post, who flipped the puck across the goal line to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 with 6:05 remaining in the first period. Georgii Merkulov was credited with an assist as well.

Beck Malenstyn pulled the puck off the boards from behind the cage, spun around a defender and snuck a shot inside the right post, cutting the P-Bruins lead to 2-1 with 16:43 remaining in the third period.

Lettieri scored an empty net goal from behind his own goal line with 36 seconds remaining to extend the Providence lead to 3-1.

Stats

Bowers' multi-goal game was the first of his career.

Lettieri posted his ninth multi-point game of the season.

Keyser stopped 28 of 29 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 30 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for-2, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

Next Game

The P-Bruins host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, April 7 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.