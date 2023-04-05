San Diego Stopped by San Jose, 6-3

The San Diego Gulls fell 6-3 to the San Jose Barracuda tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego, bringing their overall record to 20-45-2-1 and 9-22-2-1 at home.

Benoit-Oliver Groulx posted his third multi-point performance (1-1=2) in his last five games, earning 5-2=7 points over the span. The center also scored his 17th goal tonight, extending his career high.

Dylan Sikura added a trio of assists (0-3=3), tying a career high for assists earned in a single game (four additional times, last: Dec. 13, 2022 w/ RFD at IA) and tallying 1-5=6 points in his last five games.

Chase Priskie scored two goals, registering the second multi-goal effort of his AHL career (last: Mar. 4, 2023 at TUC). The blueliner has 7-5=12 points in his 12 games in a Gulls sweater, notching the most goals and points among San Diego skaters since his debut with the team on Mar. 4.

Chase De Leo recorded the 300th point of his American Hockey League career, posting an assist for 2-3=5 points in his last five games.

Michael Del Zotto also earned a helper in the loss, pushing his assist steak to a third game (0-4=4).

The Gulls capitalized on their sole power play of the game, recording five power-play goals over their last 10 man-advantage opportunities and nine power-play goals over their last nine contests (9-for-34).

Gage Alexander made 35 saves on 41 shots.

Olli Juolevi skated in the 100th game of his American Hockey League career, while Judd Caulfield made his AHL debut.

The Gulls continue their final stretch of home games with back-to-back contests against the Calgary Wranglers beginning this Friday, Apr. 7 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PDT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Right Wing Dylan Sikura

On the loss to San Jose

I don't know one specific point but, you know, I thought we were getting outplayed for the majority of that, at least at first that little bit there. I don't know if they scored a power-play goal or whatever it was, but kind of gave up easy goals without having them you know, kind of work for it. I think it was kind of a frustrating game because I don't think we're playing our best, but at the same time, we're right there and obviously we get one there to start the third and kind of feeling good about the game again and then kind of give it back. So, I think that was just kind of a frustrating one for our group.

On San Jose's quick goals following San Diego tallies

Yeah, it's frustrating but that's part of the game, that's part of hockey. Obviously, that's gonna happen, especially at this league. A lot of good players, a lot of good teams, you know, guys are gonna score whether it's a power play or 5-on-5, whatever it has to be. I think, you know, we're more than capable of doing the same thing as a team, but just found that tonight it was just a little too easy, I think, against us.

On the team's recent power-play success

Yeah, I think you know, coming in the game, we've got a good game plan. I think Sparrsey (Gulls assistant coach Kris Sparre) does a great job there of kind of, you know, feeding our minds with enough stuff that, you know, little tweaks, little game plans depending on the PK (penalty kill) there and yeah, I think anytime you can get (it) over (to number) six (Gulls defenseman Chase Priskie) there, he's pretty hot. So, it's pretty easy job for me if I can find him and then that kind of one-t(imer) spot seems to be going in. So, like you said, we're cooking right now. I think it's one of our strong suits as a team. I guess it's unfortunate we only had one chance at it today.

On playing with Chase Priskie

Not really. Honestly, I think we're just kind of came natural. Luck of the draw, I guess. Yeah, I think ever since we got to kind of put in those spots, it's been kind of clicking there. Like I said, gonna start calling him Midas here - everything he touch(es) turned to gold. He's scoring like crazy and, like I said, it makes my job easy if I can just find them there and he's putting it in the back of the net. So yeah, it's a nice little combo there.

On a career-tying three assist performance

You know, being putting in the opportunity to succeed. I think, at times this year it was very frustrating for me. And, you know, it's been a nice change of heart here, having a lot of fun with it. You know, kind of given some freedom out there and, especially on the power play, to make plays and to kind of be the player I am. And like I said, something's just clicking there. It's nice. Obviously, with the two guys I'm playing with Bo (Gulls center Benoit-Olivier Groulx) and De Leo (Gulls forward Chase De Leo) there, they make it pretty easy there. I think it's a nice little line we got going. We found some chemistry in the last couple of weeks and continue to try to be, you know, a good line every night for our team and you know, positive line that is gonna help contribute.

Head Coach Roy Sommer

On the loss to San Jose

Bottom line is we got out-skated tonight. It wasn't even close to the same kind of a game we played in Iowa the second game there where, you know, we had compete all over the ice. I just didn't see it tonight. We played a desperate team that's, you know, still in the playoff race and you know, we just went out there and kind of played. You know, there wasn't a lot of bright spots.

On the difficulty of slowing San Jose's attack

Well, I think the biggest thing is, you know, especially in the first, we turned a lot of pucks over to blue, and then they were coming right back at us. You know, we didn't get a lot of stuff in behind them. Offensively, we had a couple of good looks, but you know, nothing compared to what they had. I thought (Gulls goaltender) Gage (Alexander) actually played pretty good. I mean, we did give up six goals but (he) made some big stops. You know, what's been going really good and we haven't seen a lot of it is our power play. I thought, you know, when they were out there, they clicked around pretty good and scored right away. Made it, you know, an interesting game, you know 5-3, and, you know, right away and maybe we get a goal. But didn't happen; you know, like I said, we played a desperate team and we weren't.

On getting offense from the team's defensemen

Well, you know, something you really love to see but you'd like to see some other guys kicking (it) in. You know, we had some guys just didn't show up tonight offensively that we're counting on. Our best players, you know, some of them were pretty good. The other ones weren't there.

On Judd Caulfield's AHL debut

I liked him. You know, big strong kid that, you know, kind of took the puck to the net a couple of times, had a good look. Hit the guy...I think he hit the goalie's shaft and then you know, played physical and, you know, made a couple of good plays. I actually thought that line was pretty good. You know, him, (Gulls forward) Connor (Hvidston) and Ozzy (Gulls forward Dmitry Osipov).

