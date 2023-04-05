Bears' Point Streak Snapped in 3-1 Loss to Bruins
April 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Providence, RI)-Beck Malenstyn scored the lone goal for the Hershey Bears (41-17-5-4) as the club fell 3-1 to the Providence Bruins (41-16-8-2) on Wednesday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. The defeat snapped Hershey's season-high nine-game (7-0-0-2) point streak.
With the loss, Hershey drops behind Providence by one point for the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference lead.
The Bruins took a 1-0 lead 3:33 into the first period on a deflection goal from Shane Bowers.
Bowers netted his second of the night at 13:55 of the middle frame to make it 2-0 in favor of Providence.
The Bears got on the board at 3:19 of the third period when Malenstyn slipped the puck between the pads of Kyle Keyser and the right post. The goal was initially waved off but a subsequent video review overturned the decision and awarded Malenstyn his seventh of the season, with assists credited to Riley Sutter and Shane Gersich.
Vinni Lettieri iced the game with an empty-net goal for Providence at 19:24.
Shots finished 30-29 in favor of the Bruins. Shepard went 27-for-29 in the loss, snapping a five-game win streak for the goaltender; Keyser was 28-for-29 for Providence. The Bears were 0-for-2 on the power play; the Bruins finished 0-for-2 with the man advantage.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears complete their road trip against the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center on Friday, April 7 at 7:05 p.m. The Chocolate and White return home to GIANT Center where they will host the Charlotte Checkers for Berks Ham Shoot Night on Saturday, April 8 at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game. To celebrate Hershey's 70th franchise appearance in the Calder Cup Playoffs, fans can score four 100 Level Defend Zone tickets to Saturday's game for just $70.
