Penguins Blanked by Bérubé in Loss to Checkers

April 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Charlotte Checkers, 5-0, on Wednesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (25-29-7-6) was blanked for the first time all season, and the man responsible for the shutout was 31-year-old veteran Jean-François Bérubé. Bérubé made 21 saves while the team in front of him scored early in all three periods on the way to victory.

Charlotte lit the lamp 90 seconds into the game, when Gerry Mayhew set-up Zac Dalpe for a backdoor tap-in. The Checkers then assumed a 2-0 lead thanks to Cameron Morrison at 5:46.

Charlotte scored quickly at the start of the next period, as well. This time, it was Connor Bunnaman lifting one to the top corner of the Penguins' net 72 seconds into the middle frame.

Lucas Carlsson's seeing-eye shot at 2:48 of the third period made it 4-0, Checkers, and then Calle Själin rounded out the scoring with 1:15 left in regulation.

Dustin Tokarski denied 27 of the 32 shots he faced while manning the pipes for the Penguins.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton now embarks on a four-game road trip before returning home for its 2022-23 season finale. The Penguins' next game is Friday, Apr. 7 against the Providence Bruins. Game time for the Penguins and P-Bruins is 7:05 p.m. at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The Penguins close out their 2022-23 season on home ice, Saturday, Apr. 15. Once again, their opponent will be the Checkers. Puck drop for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's season finale will be 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Individual game tickets for the Penguins' two remaining home games, as well as season-ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.