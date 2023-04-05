Ads Sign Two to PTOs

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Matt Cairns and Anthony Del Gaizo to Professional Try-Out Contracts (PTOs).

Cairns has played in a pair of games with the Admirals this season, recording four penalty minutes and a +1 rating. He comes to Milwaukee from the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL where he has played in 45 games, recording a goal and dishing out five assists and a +17 rating for the division leading Cyclones.

Del Gaizo, who is brothers with Ads defenseman Marc Del Gaizo, joins the Admirals from the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL). In his rookie campaign Del Gaizo is third on the team in scoring with 48 points on 17 goals and 31 assists as well as a +13 rating in 64 games.

The Admirals return home tonight, April 5th, to play host to Chicago at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

