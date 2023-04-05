Ads Sign Two to PTOs
April 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed defenseman Matt Cairns and Anthony Del Gaizo to Professional Try-Out Contracts (PTOs).
Cairns has played in a pair of games with the Admirals this season, recording four penalty minutes and a +1 rating. He comes to Milwaukee from the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL where he has played in 45 games, recording a goal and dishing out five assists and a +17 rating for the division leading Cyclones.
Del Gaizo, who is brothers with Ads defenseman Marc Del Gaizo, joins the Admirals from the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL). In his rookie campaign Del Gaizo is third on the team in scoring with 48 points on 17 goals and 31 assists as well as a +13 rating in 64 games.
The Admirals return home tonight, April 5th, to play host to Chicago at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2023
- Leonard Reassigned to Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Series Preview: April 5 Vs. Tuc - Henderson Silver Knights
- Ads Sign Two to PTOs - Milwaukee Admirals
- It's Game Day - CGY at CV - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Checkers at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (April 5, 2023) - Charlotte Checkers
- Goaltender Dylan Wells Reassigned to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Welcome Marlies to Town for Midweek Tilt - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #68 - Tucson Roadrunners at Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Monsters Announce Three Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Leonard Reassigned to Admirals
- Ads Sign Two to PTOs
- Leonard Recalled by Predators
- Admirals Drop Matinee to Wolves
- Stastney Recalled by Predators