Belleville Senators host Monsters for critical pair of games this week

Coming off a busy three-in-three weekend, that saw them pick up three of a possible six points, the Belleville Senators play just twice this week, against the same opponent, and both games have major playoff implications. The Senators host the Cleveland Monsters at CAA Arena tonight (and again on Friday) and will need a solid performance and two points, to keep pace in the playoff hunt. The Monsters had been hot, earning points in seven of 10 games, but are coming off back-to-back losses to the Hershey Bear and were outscored 7-1 over those two games. With Belleville and Cleveland tied on points, a Senators win tonight would push them closer to the division's fifth and final playoff spot, while a loss would see the Monsters jump ahead with just four games to play in the regular season and two games in hand.

Fan Appreciation Game

Saturday, April 8

The Belleville Senators take on the Cleveland Monsters for our Fan Appreciation Game on Saturday, April 8! Pregame activities include a red carpet with the players, a magic show, face painting, a balloon artist, snacks, and more! Be sure to join us for our last regular season home game to experience all the festivities.

