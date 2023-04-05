Monsters Announce Three Roster Moves

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen and goaltender Jet Greaves to Cleveland and recalled goaltender Jon Gillies from the Monsters. Christiansen supplied 0-3-3 with four penalty minutes in 23 appearances for Columbus this season and added 8-21-29 with 51 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 43 appearances for Cleveland. Greaves made his NHL debut for the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, stopping 46 shots on 49 shots faced in a 4-2 road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. In 38 appearances for Cleveland this season, Greaves went 16-14-5 with one shutout, a 3.23 goals-against average (GAA) and .895 save percentage (S%). Gillies went 1-0-0 in one appearance for Columbus this year with a 2.99 GAA and .889 S% and added a record of 5-8-2 with a 3.70 GAA and .878 S% in 15 appearances for the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

A 6'0", 186 lb. left-shooting native of West Vancouver, BC, Christiansen, 23, posted 1-3-4 with four penalty minutes in 31 career NHL appearances, all for the Blue Jackets, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23. In 142 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat and Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2019-23, Christiansen registered 24-65-89 with 98 penalty minutes, was named to the 2021-22 AHL Second All-Star Team, and particpated in the 2022-23 AHL All-Star Classic. Prior to his professional career, Christiansen contributed 50-102-152 with 114 penalty minutes and a +84 rating in 297 career WHL appearances for the Everett Silvertips spanning parts of five seasons from 2015-20 and was named to the 2019-20 WHL (West) Second All-Star Team.

A 6'0", 179 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 22, went 28-26-7 with two shutouts, a 3.06 GAA and .900 S% in 67 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23. Last season, Greaves added a 10-5-0 record with a 3.05 GAA and .907 S% in 15 ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings. Prior to his professional career, Greaves went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20 and was named to the 2018-19 OHL First All-Rookie Team.

Acquired by Columbus via trade from the NHL's Arizona Coyotes on March 2 in exchange for forward Jakub Voracek and a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft, Gillies was selected by the Calgary Flames in the third round (75th overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. A 6'6", 223 lb. left-catching native of Concord, NH, Gillies, 29, went 8-15-2 with a 3.29 GAA and .893 S% in 33 career NHL appearances for Calgary, the New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues, and Columbus spanning parts of four seasons from 2016-18 and 2021-23. In 184 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat, Utica Comets, Providence Bruins, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and Tucson spanning parts of eight seasons from 2015-23, Gillies went 78-71-32 with nine shutouts, a 2.94 GAA and .904 S%. Gillies also appeared in one game for the ECHL's Maine Mariners in 2021-22, going 0-1-0 with a 2.07 GAA and .920 S%.

Prior to his professional career, Gillies went 60-34-13 with 13 shutouts, a 2.08 GAA and .931 S% in 108 career NCAA appearances for Providence College spanning three seasons from 2012-15. In 2014-15, Gillies helped the Friars claim the NCAA National Championship, was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team, was named NCAA Tournament MVP, and was named to Hockey East's First All-Star Team while claiming Hockey East Goaltender of the Year honors. Gillies was named to the NCAA (East) Second All-American Team in both 2012-13 and 2014-15, and was named to the 2012-13 Hockey East All-Rookie Team while earing the Tim Taylor Award as college hockey's top rookie and Hockey East Rookie of the Year honors.

