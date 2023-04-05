2023 Scotty Bowman Showcase Rosters Announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Buffalo Sabres today announced the rosters for the 17th Scotty Bowman Showcase, which will take place on Monday, April 10 at KeyBank Center.

The Scotty Bowman Showcase consists of three all-star hockey games between high school-aged players from the Buffalo and Rochester areas. Tickets for the event are $10.

The first game will begin at 5 p.m. with high school juniors from the two cities facing off against one another for the Tim Horton Memorial Cup.

The next game will take place at 7 p.m. between high school seniors from each city. The winner of the second game will be awarded the Scotty Bowman Cup. This award and the event are named after the legendary Scotty Bowman, the winningest coach in NHL history. Bowman will be in attendance to present the Bowman Cup to the victorious senior team.

The third game will feature players from Buffalo and Rochester who play prep school or junior hockey, either locally or elsewhere. The players will be split up into even teams and will face off for the Rick Martin Memorial Cup at 9 p.m.

For more information on this year's edition of the Scotty Bowman Showcase, please contact Ed Grudzinski at ed.grudzinski@sabres.com.

2023 Scotty Bowman Cup

TIM HORTON MEMORIAL CUP

BUFFALO JUNIORS

ROCHESTER JUNIORS

Forwards

Forwards

Jacob Cyrek (Starpoint)

Sal Balbi (Portside)

Jason Galante (Sweethome-Depew)

Jack Bovenzi (McQuaid)

Chase Krtanjek (Orchard Park)

Connor Carey (Aquinas)

Eddie Lynch (Lewiston Porter)

Frank Grad (Portside)

Luke Marchant (Clarence)

Spencer Griffin (Greece)

Nick Mendola (Williamsville East

Henok Hankinson (Pittsford)

Cameron Przewozny (Bishop Timon)

Colin Norton (Pittsford)

Cohen Springer (Bishop Timon)

Shawn Oelheim (Brighton)

Sean Stewart (Clarence)

Tanner Radogna (Victor)

Austin Turnbull (Kenmore East)

Nick Sellitto (Webster-Schroeder)

Robert Wegrzyn (Niagara Wheatfield)

DJ Spychalski (Canandaigua)

Tyler Zent (Frontier)

Sean Walsh (Penfield)

Defense

Defense

Brady Eich (Hamburg)

Gavin Carr (Churchville-Chili)

Matt Holst (Bishop Timon)

Parker Erwin (Victor)

Ian Krakowiak (Williamsville South)

Sam Nesbitt (Webster-Thomas)

Landon Kramer (Orchard Park)

Zach Neu (Portside)

Owen McKinney (Kenmore East)

Michael Peluso (Victor)

Miles Santa Maria (Nichols)

Brady Pollard (Pittsford)

Goaltenders

Goaltenders

Kyle Daily (West Seneca West)

Aiden Hill (Hilton)

Alex Glofka (Nichols)

Max Pitts (Victor)

Brayden Hearn (Orchard Park)

Keegan Waldo (Spartan)

Coaches

Coaches

John Bak (Lancaster)

Dave Broussard (Webster-Schroeder)

Rick Brooks (Clarence)

Chuck Dossier (Aquinas)

John McFall (Hamburg)

Steve Thering (Pittsford)

Players selected for Scotty Bowman Cup but unavailable for game:

Joe DiRisio (Batavia- Notre Dame)

2023 Scotty Bowman Cup

SCOTTY BOWMAN CUP

BUFFALO SENIORS

ROCHESTER SENIORS

Forwards

Forwards

Braden Axelson (Iroquois-Alden)

Tyler Eberhart (Churchville-Chili

Justin Bull (Starpoint)

Nolan Gangarosa (Brighton)

Nate Burd (Kenmore West)

Ronin Hofmaster (Batavia-Notre Dame)

Jacob Dantonio (St. Mary's)

Josh Kimble (Greece)

Nolan Fineberg (Williamsville South)

Will Masaschi (Pittsford)

Josh Gregorie (Hamburg)

Max McKay (Churchville-Chili)

Alec Kirk (Starpoint)

Iesa Mohammed (Aquinas)

Eddie Kwarciak (Grand Island)

Lucus Procious (Pittsford)

Anthony Lagreca (Niagara Wheatfield)

Christian Rumfola (Geneseo)

William Mainstone (Starpoint)

Mikey Valent (Spartan)

Presley Schiltz (Orchard Park)

Bode Whele (McQuaid)

Ian Wirth (Kenmore West)

Ayden Zugnoni (Spartan)

Defense

Defense

Andrew Baker (St. Mary's)

Trey Eberhart (Churchville-Chili)

Alex Jedlicka (Lancaster)

Asher Erwin (Victor)

Josh Kaczor (Niagara Wheatfield)

Evan Kopacz (McQuaid)

Brycen Roberts (St. Francis)

Drew McCandless (Victor)

Joey Shea (West Seneca West)

Drew Palmer (McQuaid)

Michael Stephens (Williamsville East)

Bradyn Trybuskiewicz (Brighton)

Goaltenders

Goaltenders

Richie Gareau (Starpoint)

Andrew Gatti (Aquinas)

Ben Shoemaker (Clarence)

Rory Fitzpatrick (McQuaid)

Brendan Walczak (St. Francis)

Colin Smith (Webster-Schroeder)

Coaches

Coaches

Jack Panek (St. Francis)

Joe Dugan (McQuaid)

Clayton Wilson (Starpoint)

Mike Ferreri (Victor)

Rick Wrazin (Niagara Wheatfield)

Brian Young (Churchville-Chili)

Players selected for Scotty Bowman Cup but unavailable for game:

Dominic Loubert (Starpoint)

2023 Scotty Bowman Cup

RICK MARTIN MEMORIAL CUP

TEAM HASEK JUNIOR/PREP

TEAM PERREAULT JUNIOR/PREP

Forwards

Forwards

Evan Applegate (Buffalo Junior Sabres 18u) Riley Cwiklinski (Buffalo Junior Sabres 18u)

Jude Barry (Nichols Prep)

Cameron Doran (Buffalo Junior Sabres 18u)

Lukas Bellinger (Buffalo Junior Sabres 18u) Alex Fulfaro (Nichols Prep)

Parker Bosignore (New Jersey Rockets)

Owen King (Bishop Kearney 18u)

CJ Hurley (Buffalo Junior Sabres 16u)

Mason Losel (Nichols Prep)

Derek Johnson (St. Francis Prep)

Alex Strachan (Buffalo Junior Sabres 16u)

Dawson Pyc (Nichols Prep)

Adam Trubish (Buffalo Junior Sabres 18u)

Michael Sandruck (Bishop Kearney 16u)

Alex Viney (Nichols Prep)

Owen Tylec (Buffalo Junior Sabres 16u)

Brady Zugec (Buffalo Junior Sabres 16u)

Tanner Wisniewski (Nichols Prep)

Defense

Defense

Nick Bianchi (Buffalo Junior Sabres 16u)

Carter Cwiklinski (Buffalo Junior Sabres 18u)

Jason Fritz (Frederick Gunn School)

Brandt Dubey (Windy City Storm 16u)

Leo Letta (Albany Academy)

Brayden Scibor (Nichols Prep)

Alexander Rak (Connecticut Junior Rangers) Zach Walsh (Millbrook Prep)

Jacob Reese (Buffalo Junior Sabres 16u)

Nikolas Young (Buffalo Junior Sabres 16u)

Goaltenders

Goaltenders

Tyler Spokane (Millbrook Prep)

Aiden McKenna (Buffalo Junior Sabres 16u)

Coaches

Coaches

Julianna Iafallo

Maddie Elia-Armstrong

Pat Kaleta

Andrew Peters

Players selected for Rick Martin Memorial Cup but unavailable for game:

Luke Ferrentino (Nichols)

Bowen Mann (St. Francis)

Adam Gionta (Buffalo Junior Sabres 18u) Gavin McCarthy (Muskegon Lumberjacks)

Donovan Hamilton (Nichols Prep)

Quentin Musty (Sudbury Wolves)

Tommy Holtby (Windy City Storm 16u)

Clay O'Donnell (Berkshire Prep)

Maxwell Ilecki (Nichols Prep)

Cooper Rautenstrauch (Cushing Academy)

Charlie Kinsman (Tri-City Storm)

Christian Schwartz (Nichols Prep)

Cal Kugot (Buffalo Junior Sabres 16u)

Ryan Smith (Tri-City Storm)

