Checkers Snap Skid with 5-0 Shutout Win Over Penguins

The Checkers began their final road trip of the season with a 5-0 win against Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins.

Charlotte started off hot in the first period with captain Zac Dalpe's tap-in between the pipes within the first 90 seconds of puck drop. They doubled their advantage shortly after with a snipe from Cam Morrison, assisted by Grigori Denisenko.

Connor Bunnaman came out with a bang for the second period, going top shelf less than two minutes into the frame, and J-F Berube was able to hold off all offensive chances from the Penguins to secure the Checkers a lead of 3-0 lead heading into the third.

The Checkers opened the period strong yet again with a quick goal by Lucas Carlsson, making his hot streak even hotter. Closing in on the end of the game, Calle Sjalin lit the lamp with the fifth and final goal of the night.

Berube stood tall throughout the contest, earning a shutout while fighting off all 21 attempts by the Penguins.

NOTES

Tonight's win snapped a five-game winless streak for the Checkers ... They have now recorded a point in the standings in three straight games ... This was the fourth shutout this season by a Charlotte goalie and the first for J-F Berube ... Tonight was Berube's 13th career AHL shutout ... Charlotte is on a four-game winning streak on the road ... The Checkers are now 4-2-0-1 against the Penguins this season ... Zac Dalpe has goals in back-to-back games ... Gerry Mayhew and Lucas Carlsson have points in two straight games ... Cam Morrison, Dominic Franco, Santtu Kinnunen and Riley Nash all have assists in back-to-back games ... J-F Berube snapped a streak of six straight appearances without registering a win ... Kinnunen recorded his third multi-assist game of the season ... Justin Sourdif, Logan Hutsko, Ethan Keppen, Mark Senden, Josh Davies, Ryan McAllister and Dennis Cesana were the scratches for Charlotte

