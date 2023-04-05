Roadrunners Return Home in April for Final Four Games of Regular Season

April 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, will close out the 2022-2023 regular season with a four-game home stand at the Tucson Arena that includes back-to-back weekend series against the Texas Stars (Dallas Stars) and San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks).

The four-game home stand opens on Friday, April 7, with Tucson Is Everything Night. As part of the first-time event, Roadrunners players will be donating tickets to some of their favorite non-profit organizations in Tucson and Southern Arizona and taking a postgame photo with them on the ice as well.. In addition, iHeartMedia is presenting iHeart the Roadrunners on Friday, April 7, where listeners to Tucson's iHeartRadio stations 92.9 The Bull and 93.7 KRQ can receive a discounted ticket offer to take advantage of. Fans at the game can also purchase $3 Soft Drinks and $3 Hot Dogs to kick off the weekend against Texas.

The series finale against the Stars on Saturday, April 8 at 7:00 p.m. MST, is Autism Acceptance Night Presented by Intermountain Centers. The Tucson Arena will have a Sensory Room available at the game that night for those in the audience that would like to take a break from the crowd and hockey action, while fans are encouraged to leave their cowbells at home. The Sensory Room is also courtesy of Intermountain Centers, an Arizona-based nonprofit with more information available on their website at IntermountainCenters.org. Fans can also purchase player-signed Autism Acceptance themed Mystery Pucks for $20, along with bid to win opportunities for themed Roadrunners Locker Room Name Plates on Dash, with all proceeds benefitting Roadrunners Community Efforts in Southern Arizona. The fourth and final meeting of the season with the AHL affiliate of the Dallas Stars also marks the sixth Roadrunners game this year to be televised live in Southern Arizona on The CW Tucson, with Tucson.com's Brett Fera joining "Voice of the Roadrunners" Adrian Denny on the call. Saturday, April 8, is also the final opportunity to take advantage of Rudy's Texas B-B-Q Family Packs that include 4 tickets, 4 hats, and a gift card to Rudy's Texas B-B-Q at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Rudys.

Tucson will welcome the San Jose Barracuda into town the following weekend for a two-game set that starts on Friday, April 14 with the Roadrunners third El Lazo de Tucson night of the season, Presented by City of Tucson. The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a free "El Polvo" Bobblehead courtesy of KOLD. "El Polvo" is the alternate El Lazo identity of Roadrunners Mascot Dusty.

The weekend series from the Tucson Arena opens with a Tacos and Tequila Event that begins at 6:00 p.m. MST and will take place through the duration of the Roadrunners matchup against San Jose on Friday, April 14 at Dusty's Party Nest above the scoreboard. Special ticket packages are available that include a game ticket, a limited edition El Lazo t-shirt, 4 tacos and a churro at the pregame event, as well as discounted tequila tastings at TucsonRoadrunners.com/Tacos.

As part of the final El Lazo de Tucson game of the season, the Roadrunners are offering the Dusty's Cheering Section ticket package for the first time hockey fan that includes one game ticket, a Roadrunners Rally Towel, and a pregame edition of ROADRUNNERS HOCKEY RULES hosted by Mascot Dusty. Dusty's Cheering Section is presented by Arizona Bilingual and Proforma.

The Roadrunners will then close out the 2022-2023 regular season on Saturday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. with Fan Appreciation Night Presented by the Arizona Daily Star. The game features a Roadrunners Player Poster Giveaway from AMR, while the first 100 fans in attendance will also receive a Roadrunners Gift Bag. The Gift Bags will be given away by local radio stations 96.1 KLPX, 94.9 MIX FM, ESPN TUCSON, and 102.1 KFMA at their tents outside the entrance to the Tucson Arena. Fans can also purchase a special Fan Appreciation Ticket Package for the Roadrunners regular season finale that includes a mini stick signed by the entire team.

For more information on the final home stand of the 2022-2023 season and to purchase tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.