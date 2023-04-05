Pickard's 27-Save Shutout Blanks Colorado, 3-0

April 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







BAKERSFIELD, CA. - Bakersfield goaltender Calvin Pickard stopped all 27 shots he faced to earn his third shutout of the season, while defenseman Alex Peters netted a pair of goals, as the Condors defeated the Colorado Eagles 3-0 on Wednesday. Justus Annunen suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 32 shots. Forward James Hamblin rounded out the scoring with a third-period tally, his 10th goal of the season.

Colorado would outshoot the Condors 13-7 in the first period and would also earn the lone power play of the opening 20 minutes. However, it would be Bakersfield who would notch the game's first goal, as Peters buried a wrister from the blue line with only 5.5 seconds remaining in the period to send the Condors to the first intermission leading, 1-0.

Bakersfield would dominate play in the second period. Propelled by three separate opportunities on the power play, the Condors would outshoot the Eagles 15-4 in the middle frame. The game's next goal would once again come off the tape of Peters, as he belted a one-timer from the left-wing circle past Annunen, pushing Bakersfield's lead to 2-0 at the 15:41 mark of the second stanza.

A defensive breakdown in the Colorado zone allowed Hamblin to snag a pass between the circles before skating to the top of the crease and lifting a backhander home to give the Condors a 3-0 advantage just 2:29 into the third period.

The Eagles would pull Annunen in favor of the extra attacker in the final minutes of the contest, but would come no closer, as Colorado fell by a final score of 3-0. The Eagles finished the night 0-for-2 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, April 7th at 8:00pm MT at Tech CU Arena in San Jose, California. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.