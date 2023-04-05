Admirals Earn Point in Crazy OT Loss
April 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Trailing 5-2 in the third period, the Admirals scored three times in the final seven minutes of regulation to tie the game and earn in a point in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday night at Panther Arena.
The point they earned moved them back into a first place tie in the Central Division with the Texas Stars at 84 points. Milwaukee has five games to go in the regular season while the Stars have six.
Captain Cole Schneider paced the Ads offense with a goal and two assists, while Austin Rueschhoff (2a) and Joakim Kemell (1g-1a) also contributed multi-point efforts.
Down by three with less than seven minutes to go, the Admirals comeback started on Kemell's third of the season at 13:02 and that was followed by Marc Del Gaizo tally just 57 seconds later to pull the team within one. Anthony Angello got the game-tying goal with 3:06 to play in the third, the fourth straight game he has found the back of the net.
Unfortunately for the Admirals that's where they're luck ran out, as Vasily Ponomarev scored his second goal of the night at the 2:49 mark of the extra session to secure the victory for the Wolves.
Chicago jumped on the Ads early, as they grabbed a 1-0 lead just 26 seconds into the game when William Lagesson tallied his ninth of the year. That was followed by goals from MacKenzie MacEachem at 6:24 and Anttoni Honka at 12:14 and Chicago had a 3-0 advantage.
Mathew Santos picked up his first goal an Admiral to get the Ads on the board with 3:35 remaining in the first period. Santos collected an outlet pass from Rueschhoff at the Ads blueline and raced all the way down ice before firing a wrister from the top of the left circle that beat Chicago goalie Pyotr Kochetkov glove-side.
The Wolves got another quick one to start the second period as they pushed their lead back to three with his ninth of the season the 1:31 mark of the sandwich frame.
Schneider scored a power-play marker later in the second period to pull the Ads back within a pair. Jordan Gross put the puck on net from the right point and Schneider was in the right spot to collect the rebound and slide the puck into the Wolves goal. It was his team-leading 23rd tally of the season.
Ponomarev's first of the night at 10:01 of the third gave them a 5-2 advantage and that when the Ads began their furious comeback.
The Admirals look to get back on the winning track when they begin a home-and-home set against the Rockford IceHogs on Friday night at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2023
- Roadrunners Return Home in April for Final Four Games of Regular Season - Tucson Roadrunners
- Pickard's 27-Save Shutout Blanks Colorado, 3-0 - Colorado Eagles
- San Diego Stopped by San Jose, 6-3 - San Diego Gulls
- Roadrunners Force Shootout with Three Unanswered Goals Against Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Henderson Victorious Against Roadrunners, 5-4, Wednesday Evening - Henderson Silver Knights
- Admirals Earn Point in Crazy OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Amerks Extend Point Streak to Eight in Overtime Loss to Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Wolves Top Admirals 6-5 in OT to Extend Winning Streak to Five - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack Extend Win Streak to Five Games, Beat Marlies 2-1 in Overtime Thriller - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Defeat Americans, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Blank Senators in 1-0 Shootout Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Snap Skid with 5-0 Shutout Win Over Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Penguins Blanked by Bérubé in Loss to Checkers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bowers, Keyser Lift P-Bruins to Victory Over Bears - Providence Bruins
- Bears' Point Streak Snapped in 3-1 Loss to Bruins - Hershey Bears
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Olle Eriksson Ek from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Iowa Wild Signs Louis Boudon to Ato - Iowa Wild
- Transactions: Ersson to Phantoms, Nagle to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Ontario Reign Sign Forward Ture Linden to PTO - Ontario Reign
- Belleville Senators Host Monsters For Critical Pair Of Games This Week - Belleville Senators
- 2023 Scotty Bowman Showcase Rosters Announced - Rochester Americans
- Leonard Reassigned to Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Series Preview: April 5 Vs. Tuc - Henderson Silver Knights
- Ads Sign Two to PTOs - Milwaukee Admirals
- It's Game Day - CGY at CV - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Checkers at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (April 5, 2023) - Charlotte Checkers
- Goaltender Dylan Wells Reassigned to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Welcome Marlies to Town for Midweek Tilt - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #68 - Tucson Roadrunners at Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Monsters Announce Three Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Admirals Earn Point in Crazy OT Loss
- Leonard Reassigned to Admirals
- Ads Sign Two to PTOs
- Leonard Recalled by Predators
- Admirals Drop Matinee to Wolves