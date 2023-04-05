Leonard Reassigned to Admirals

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forward John Leonard to Milwaukee.

Leonard has skated in six contests for the Predators this season, scoring the game-winning goal in his Nashville debut on March 2 at Florida. At the AHL level, he moved into a tie for third on the Admirals in points with 38 (14g-24a) after notching a power-play goal on Friday at Grand Rapids, his 61st game of the season. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound forward also leads Milwaukee in shots (162) and is third in goals (14).

Leonard and the Admirals return home tonight, April 5th, to play host to Chicago at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

