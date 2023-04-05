Leonard Reassigned to Admirals
April 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forward John Leonard to Milwaukee.
Leonard has skated in six contests for the Predators this season, scoring the game-winning goal in his Nashville debut on March 2 at Florida. At the AHL level, he moved into a tie for third on the Admirals in points with 38 (14g-24a) after notching a power-play goal on Friday at Grand Rapids, his 61st game of the season. The 5-foot-11, 196-pound forward also leads Milwaukee in shots (162) and is third in goals (14).
Leonard and the Admirals return home tonight, April 5th, to play host to Chicago at 7 pm at Panther Arena.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2023
- Belleville Senators Host Monsters For Critical Pair Of Games This Week - Belleville Senators
- 2023 Scotty Bowman Showcase Rosters Announced - Rochester Americans
- Leonard Reassigned to Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Series Preview: April 5 Vs. Tuc - Henderson Silver Knights
- Ads Sign Two to PTOs - Milwaukee Admirals
- It's Game Day - CGY at CV - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Checkers at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (April 5, 2023) - Charlotte Checkers
- Goaltender Dylan Wells Reassigned to Idaho - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Welcome Marlies to Town for Midweek Tilt - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #68 - Tucson Roadrunners at Henderson Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Monsters Announce Three Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Leonard Reassigned to Admirals
- Ads Sign Two to PTOs
- Leonard Recalled by Predators
- Admirals Drop Matinee to Wolves
- Stastney Recalled by Predators