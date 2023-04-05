Series Preview: April 5 Vs. Tuc

HENDERSON, N.V - The Silver Knights will take on the Tucson Roadrunners, who are seventh in the Pacific Division, in a single-game homestand on Wednesday evening. The Knights will look to bounce back after dropping two games to the first-place Calgary Wranglers.

"Our line [Quinney-Manninen-Rempal] is playing well together right now. I don't want there to be any quit in the team, in us. We're just trying to put our best foot forward," said Sheldon Rempal.

He also broke down some of what he thought went wrong in the team's games against the Wranglers last weekend.

"I think we were a little bit too relaxed in the first two periods. It was too late and we got into some penalty trouble there at the end. We couldn't solve it to tie it."

The Silver Knights dropped their last two games against the Roadrunners, a back-to-back series on February 18 and February 19.

LAST TIME OUT

The Henderson Silver Knights dropped a two-game series against the Calgary Wranglers on March 29 and March 31. They lost the first contest 5-3 and the second 5-1. Sheldon Rempal, Daniil Miromanov, and Daniil Chayka all scored that weekend.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

First-year forward Brendan Brisson stands fourth on the Silver Knights in goals scored, with 13.

Henderson forward Gemel Smith is just one goal shy of 100 for his AHL career. In just 16 games with the Silver Knights, he has tallied 15 points (5G, 10A).

The Roadrunners, with 67 points in the standings, currently stand seventh in the Pacific Division. They have not yet clinched a playoff spot.

Tucson forward Michael Carcone currently leads the AHL in points. He has 79 so far this season. He stands third overall among active AHL players in goals, with 31.

Tucson's only qualified goaltender, Ivan Prosvetov, is currently called up to the Arizona Coyotes.

ACTIVE HSK POINT LEADERS

Gage Quinney: 55 (23G, 32A)

Sheldon Rempal: 53 (23G, 30A)

Gemel Smith: 52 (18G, 34A)

Lukas Cormier: 35 (10G, 25A)

Sakari Manninen: 34 (10G, 24A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Fans can watch both Wednesday's game on AHL TV with subscription. Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on 1230 The Game.

