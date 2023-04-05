It's Game Day - CGY at CV

April 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers hit the road to Coachella Valley to face the Firebirds on Wednesday night, in a game that holds first place in the balance, in both the Pacific Division and the AHL.

It's a massive game. A proverbial four-pointer.

Both the Wranglers and Firebirds have just six games remaining on their regular season schedules and find themselves tied atop the league standings with 98 points.

Calgary comes into Wednesday's contest on a roll, having picked up points in each of their last 11 games (10-0-1). Meanwhile, Coachella Valley has been taking care of business, as well, unbeaten in their last five games. (5-0-0).

Head-2-Head: CGY- 3 CV - 4

AWAY: Calgary Wranglers (47-15-3-1) (98 Pts. - T-1st in Pacific)

HOME: Coachella Valley (46-14-4-2) (98 Pts. - T-1st in Pacific)

RECENT MEETINGS:

January 3, 2023 - CGY W, 5-3

November 24, 2022 - CV W, 4-3

November 22, 2022 - CGY W, 5-3

HEATING UP: #27 Nick DeSimone

Nick DeSimone is heating up, with 12 points (2g, 10a) in his last 10 games. He comes into Wednesday night's contest T-4th overall in the AHL with a plus-25 rating this season.

DeSimone sits sixth in team scoring on the Wranglers with 40 points (7g, 33a) in 59 games this season. He has appeared in four NHL games for the Flames this season.

CGY Player to Watch: #43 Adam Klapka

Keep an eye out for No.43 Adam Klapka tonight.

Klapka is coming off a hat-trick performance against the Henderson Silver Knights on Friday March 31st at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The 22-year-old from Prague, Czech Republic is playing some of his best hockey of the season, registering six goals and eight points in his last six games.

"I think the start of the season was a little bit harder for me (because) I played last season back home and it's so much different," explained Klapka. "I learned from all the guys, and I've worked at practice every day."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.