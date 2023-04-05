Ontario Reign Sign Forward Ture Linden to PTO

April 5, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release









Penn State Nittany Lions' Ture Linden

(Ontario Reign) Penn State Nittany Lions' Ture Linden(Ontario Reign)

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign announced Wednesday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Ture Linden on a professional tryout agreement (PTO). Linden comes to the Reign after recently completing his collegiate career in the NCAA at Penn State University.

Linden, 25, registered 29 points (11-18)) in 39 games with the Nittany Lions this season, leading the team in assists and finishing second in overall scoring. Three of his goals came on the power play and two were game winners.

The Great Falls, Va. native also previously played at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) from 2018-22 and served as the team's captain during the 2021-22 season when he was named to the ECAC Second All-Star Team after scoring 39 points (20-19=39) in 44 games.

In 153 career NCAA games played, Linden accumulated 97 points (40-57-) and finished with a +10 rating.

The 6-foot, 200-pound forward is expected to wear No. 49 with Ontario. The Reign hit the road for a two-game series north of the border in Abbotsford next weekend against the Canucks beginning on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Tickets for all upcoming Reign home games are available to purchase throughaxs.comandontarioreign.com.

For all the latest news and updates, download the officialReign Mobile Appand follow the Reign onFacebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.