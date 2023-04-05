Goaltender Dylan Wells Reassigned to Idaho

Texas Stars goaltender Dylan Wells

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that goaltender Dylan Wells has been reassigned to the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads.

Wells, 25, has appeared in three games for Texas since he was acquired in a trade March 2. He made his Stars debut March 8 at Bakersfield, stopping 33 of 39 shots in a 6-5 loss. The goaltender started the season in the Chicago Blackhawks organization, where he went 9-6-1 for the Rockford IceHogs with a 2.96 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. Wells made his NHL debut for the Blackhawks on Nov. 5, a relief appearance at Winnipeg, where he stopped 12 of 13 shots.

In 42 career AHL games, Wells is 16-18-4 with a 3.16 GAA and .898 SV% for Bakersfield, Chicago, Rockford and Texas. He also has a 33-33-5 record with a 3.65 GAA and .895 SV% in 76 ECHL games with Wichita and Norfolk.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound native of St. Catharines, Ontario was originally selected by Edmonton in the fifth round (123rd overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

