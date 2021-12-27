Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Kozlowski from Iowa Heartlanders
December 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the Iowa Wild has recalled goaltender Trevin Kozlowski from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.
Kozlowski, 24 (3/27/1997), has a record of 5-6-1 in 13 games with the Heartlanders this season and has recorded a 3.48 goals against average (GAA) and a .903 save percentage (SV%). He made 19 saves in his first career AHL start with Iowa during the 2020-21 season and made four saves in a relief appearance with the Wild on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 against the Milwaukee Admirals. He wears No. 33 with the Wild.
The Wild play the Colorado Eagles at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. CT.
The Wild play the Colorado Eagles at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. CT.
