Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Kozlowski from Iowa Heartlanders

December 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Mike Murray today announced the Iowa Wild has recalled goaltender Trevin Kozlowski from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL.

Kozlowski, 24 (3/27/1997), has a record of 5-6-1 in 13 games with the Heartlanders this season and has recorded a 3.48 goals against average (GAA) and a .903 save percentage (SV%). He made 19 saves in his first career AHL start with Iowa during the 2020-21 season and made four saves in a relief appearance with the Wild on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 against the Milwaukee Admirals. He wears No. 33 with the Wild.

The Wild play the Colorado Eagles at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. CT.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.