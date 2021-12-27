Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defensemen Andrej Sustr, Darren Raddysh from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defensemen Andrej Sustr and Darren Raddysh from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League to the taxi squad today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Sustr, 6-foot-7, 217 pounds, has skated in eight games with the Lightning this season, scoring one goal with a plus-1 rating. He has played in 331 career NHL games with the Lightning and Anaheim Ducks, registering 11 goals and 64 points. Sustr has played in 12 games with the Crunch this season, recording two goals and seven points with a plus-8 rating. He has registered five goals and 17 points in 71 career AHL contests.

The Plzen, Czech Republic native was signed by the Bolts as a free agent on July 28, 2021 after spending the past two seasons with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL.

Raddysh, 25, has appeared in 13 games for Syracuse this season, notching two assists to go along with six penalty minutes. Raddysh ranks second among Crunch defensemen for shots (31). The Toronto native has skated in 241 career AHL games for three teams over the past six seasons, recording 22 goals and 97 points. The 6-foot, 201-pound defenseman set AHL career highs in 2019-20 for assists (22) and points (28) while serving as an assistant captain for the Hartford Wolf Pack.

The older brother of current Lightning forward Taylor Raddysh, Darren Raddysh was acquired by the Lightning via free agency on July 28, 2021 and is looking to make his NHL debut.

