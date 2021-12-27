Coyotes Recall Jenik from Tucson Roadrunners
December 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have recalled forward Jan Jenik from the Tucson Roadrunners, the Club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
The 21-year-old Jenik has played in two games for the Coyotes this season. In Tucson, he's posted 4-7-11 with a +1 rating and 18 penalty minutes (PIM) in 14 games. He currently ranks tied for fourth on the Roadrunners in assists and is fifth in points.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Nymburk, CZE played in two games for the Coyotes last season and scored a goal in each of them, becoming the second player in franchise history to score a goal in each of his first two games (Christian Fischer). Jenik was drafted in the third round, 65th overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft.
The Coyotes also announced that the following players have been assigned to the team's Taxi Squad:
Michael Carcone
Cam Crotty
Bokondji Imama
Vladislav Kolyachonok
Josef Korenar
Blake Speers
