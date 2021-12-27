Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltenders Maxime Lagace, Hugo Alnefelt and Defenseman Sean Day from Syracuse Crunch
December 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled goaltenders Maxime Lagace, Hugo Alnefelt and defenseman Sean Day from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League to the taxi squad, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.
Lagace, 28, has made seven appearances for Syracuse this season, compiling a 3-3-0 record to go with a 3.86 goals-against average and .861 save percentage, tying for the Crunch lead for wins. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Lagace has played in 174 career AHL games over eight seasons with five different teams, going 89-50-19 with eight shutouts. Lagace has appeared in 18 career NHL games (16 starts), going 7-8-1 with a 3.69 goals-against average and .876 save percentage. His last NHL appearance came while with the Pittsburgh Penguins on May 8, 2021, against the Buffalo Sabres, Lagace stopping all 29 shots he faced for his first career NHL shutout. The Longueuil, Quebec, native was acquired by the Lightning via free agency on July 28, 2021.
Alnefelt, 20, has appeared in six games for Syracuse this season, going 2-3-1 with a 3.56 goals-against average and .864 save percentage. The 6-foot-4, 201-pound Alnefelt made his AHL/pro debut October 15, 2021 at Cleveland, allowing one goal on 15 shots in 33:03 of action to earn his first career pro victory. Alnefelt, a native of Danderyd, Sweden, was a third round selection of the Lightning in the 2019 Draft (71st overall).
Day, 23, has skated in 19 games with the Crunch this season, posting two goals and 13 points to go along with 19 penalty minutes. Day ranks first among Syracuse defensemen for assists (11) and scoring and tied for first for goals. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound defenseman also ranks tied for 15th in the AHL among blueliners for assists this season. Day, a 2016 third round draft pick of the New York Rangers (81stoverall) who was acquired by the Lightning via free agency on July 17, 2020, has yet to make a NHL appearance.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
