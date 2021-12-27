Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Return from Holiday Break and Back in Action Tonight at Iowa

December 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs visit the Iowa Wild tonight at 6:000 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines in their return to action from the Holiday break! Tonight is the fifth of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO Harris Bank

Listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Listen from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

IceHogs Celebrate Holidays at Home

After their contest last Tuesday vs. Milwaukee at BMO Harris Bank Center, the IceHogs enjoyed a well-deserved, five-day Holiday break before getting back to action tonight at Iowa. Monday starts a busy run of four games in six days heading into the New Year. After Monday, the IceHogs begin a three-game in three-day New Year's stretch starting Thursday, Dec. 30 at Milwaukee at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 1 at Chicago at 7 p.m.

IceHogs Go Wild After Holiday Break

Tonight's showdown at Iowa marks the fifth consecutive season the IceHogs return to action against the Wild in their first game after the Holiday break. During that stretch, the IceHogs are 1-3-0-0 with their lone win coming on Dec. 23, 2017 in a 6-3 triumph in Des Moines. Including Monday, the IceHogs will open their post-Holiday schedule in Des Moines in four of the last five contests. Their last home game after the break was during the 2019-20 campaign (Dec. 27 vs. Iowa, 2-6 L).

IceHogs and Wild Collide for Key Central Division Standings Points

The IceHogs and Wild enter Monday both featuring .500 records with the Wild holding the head-to-head advantage with a 3-0-0-1 record against the IceHogs. Monday is the fifth of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season. The two sides last got together on Dec. 8 at BMO Harris Bank Center with the IceHogs skating away with a 4-3 shootout victory. Monday's trip to Des Moines will the IceHogs' first since Oct. 22-23.

View Game Notes, Rosters & Biographies

Ring in the New Year with the IceHogs on New Year's Eve! The IceHogs host the Chicago Wolves at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. as a part of a busy New Year's three-game in three-day weekend! Friday Night is a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 11-11-1-1, 24 points (4th, Central Division)

Iowa: 10-10-2-1, 23 points (3rd, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule:

Fri. Oct. 22 at Iowa, 3-6 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sat. Oct. 23 at Iowa, 2-5 Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed. Nov. 10 at Rockford, 3-4 Overtime Loss Recap & Highlights

Wed. Dec. 8 at Rockford, 4-3 Shootout Win Recap & Highlights

Mon. Dec. 27 at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Tues. Jan. 11 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Wed. Jan. 26 at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 4 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sat. Feb. 5 at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Fri. Feb. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Fri. Mar. 25 at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Sun. Apr. 24 at Rockford, 5 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wild 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

1-2-1-0

IceHogs vs. Griffins, All-Time

40-31-6-3

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Iowa: Tim Army (4th season with Wild)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Iowa: Minnesota Wild

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2021

Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Return from Holiday Break and Back in Action Tonight at Iowa - Rockford IceHogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.