Henderson Silver Knights Game on Wednesday, December 29 Postponed

December 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the San Diego Gulls, the game between the Silver Knights and Gulls scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29 at San Diego (AHL Game #421) has been postponed.

The Gulls organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

A make-up date has yet to be determined.

