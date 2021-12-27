Dmowski Scores Twice, Bears Blitz Penguins 4-1

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears scored three times on the power play, including two goals from Ryan Dmowski, to top the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 4-1 on Monday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. Dmowski extended his goal scoring streak to four consecutive games and also tallied an assist for his first three-point night of his AHL career.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scored their only goal at the 17:12 mark of the opening period to grab a 1-0 lead prior to first intermission. On the man-advantage, Sam Poulin ripped home his fourth goal of the season after Bears netminder Hunter Shepard nearly made the glove save. Shots after 20 minutes were 10-6 Penguins with the Chocolate and White down by one.

In the middle stanza, Dmowski tallied the equalizer with a power play goal of his own. Matt Moulson gloved the puck along the far wing and found an open Dmowski near the left face-off circle for a perfect shot past Louis Domingue. Shots after 40 minutes were 22-19 Penguins with the score even at 1-1.

Hershey seized control in the final period with two more strikes on the power play, featuring the eventual game-winning goal from Moulson. At 2:05, Moulson deflected a shot at the net front from Cody Franson for the go-ahead marker. Dmowski added insurance with his second power play goal of the night at 11:48 of the third period, followed by an even strength goal tallied by Beck Malenstyn at 12:27. The Bears dominated the third period shot totals by a 15-3 margin in addition to their 3-0 scoring run to round out the 4-1 final.

Hershey finished the night 3-for-6 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. The Bears record improved to 13-9-2-1, including a perfect 4-0-0-0 record against the Baby Pens in their current season-series.

The Hershey Bears return to action on Wednesday, Dec. 29 when they rematch Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at GIANT Center. Puck drop is slated for 7 P.M. Ticket information is available online at HersheyBears.com.

