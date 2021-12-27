Dmowski Scores Twice, Bears Blitz Penguins 4-1
December 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears scored three times on the power play, including two goals from Ryan Dmowski, to top the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 4-1 on Monday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. Dmowski extended his goal scoring streak to four consecutive games and also tallied an assist for his first three-point night of his AHL career.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton scored their only goal at the 17:12 mark of the opening period to grab a 1-0 lead prior to first intermission. On the man-advantage, Sam Poulin ripped home his fourth goal of the season after Bears netminder Hunter Shepard nearly made the glove save. Shots after 20 minutes were 10-6 Penguins with the Chocolate and White down by one.
In the middle stanza, Dmowski tallied the equalizer with a power play goal of his own. Matt Moulson gloved the puck along the far wing and found an open Dmowski near the left face-off circle for a perfect shot past Louis Domingue. Shots after 40 minutes were 22-19 Penguins with the score even at 1-1.
Hershey seized control in the final period with two more strikes on the power play, featuring the eventual game-winning goal from Moulson. At 2:05, Moulson deflected a shot at the net front from Cody Franson for the go-ahead marker. Dmowski added insurance with his second power play goal of the night at 11:48 of the third period, followed by an even strength goal tallied by Beck Malenstyn at 12:27. The Bears dominated the third period shot totals by a 15-3 margin in addition to their 3-0 scoring run to round out the 4-1 final.
Hershey finished the night 3-for-6 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. The Bears record improved to 13-9-2-1, including a perfect 4-0-0-0 record against the Baby Pens in their current season-series.
The Hershey Bears return to action on Wednesday, Dec. 29 when they rematch Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at GIANT Center. Puck drop is slated for 7 P.M. Ticket information is available online at HersheyBears.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2021
- Dmowski Scores Twice, Bears Blitz Penguins 4-1 - Hershey Bears
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Back from the Break - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolves Insider: Get Prepped for the Chicago New Year's Classic - Chicago Wolves
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltenders Maxime Lagace, Hugo Alnefelt and Defenseman Sean Day from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Colorado Eagles Complete Several Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- December 30 and 31 Moose Games Postponed - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Postpones Several Games this Week - Cleveland Monsters
- AHL Postpones Weekend Road Games in Texas - Charlotte Checkers
- American Hockey League Announces Game Postponements - Abbotsford Canucks
- American Hockey League Postpones Several Games this Week - Charlotte Checkers
- Henderson Silver Knights Game on Wednesday, December 29 Postponed - Henderson Silver Knights
- AHL Postpones Texas-Charlotte Games this Weekend Due to COVID-19 Protocols - Texas Stars
- Wednesday's Henderson-San Diego Game Postponed - San Diego Gulls
- IceHogs Recall Forward Riley McKay and Goalie Tom Aubrun from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- December 29 Game Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Postpones Several Games this Week - AHL
- Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Kozlowski from Iowa Heartlanders - Iowa Wild
- Belleville Sens Issue Update - Belleville Senators
- Four Griffins Join Detroit's Taxi Squad - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Five to Taxi Squad - San Diego Gulls
- Three Phantoms Recalled to Taxi Squad - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Coyotes Recall Jenik from Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Goaltender Collin Delia Recalled to the Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Rockford IceHogs Medical Update - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Summon Five from Hershey, Bears Recall Trio from ECHL - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Jason Garrison to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Panthers Recall Spencer Knight - Charlotte Checkers
- Columbus Blue Jackets Recall Forwards Josh Dunne and Tyler Sikura to Taxi Squad - Cleveland Monsters
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defensemen Andrej Sustr, Darren Raddysh from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Ink Three to PTOs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tonight's IceHogs Game at Iowa Postponed - Rockford IceHogs
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Rockford-Iowa Game - AHL
- AHL Announces Schedule Change to Monday Night's Iowa Wild Game - Iowa Wild
- Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Return from Holiday Break and Back in Action Tonight at Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.