Griffins Ink Three to PTOs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday signed center Josh Dickinson, left wing Max Humitz and defenseman Gordi Myer to professional tryouts.

Dickinson joins Grand Rapids for the third time this season and has logged one assist, four penalty minutes and a plus-one rating in four games this year in the AHL. The fourth-year pro registered his first point as a Griffin on Dec. 10 against Manitoba. A native of Georgetown, Ontario, the forward skated in his 150th game as a pro on Dec. 22 and has amassed 15 points (2-13-15) and 20 penalty minutes in 51 outings in the AHL. With Toledo in the ECHL, Dickinson has recorded 26 points (9-17-26) in 18 games.

Humitz appeared in two outings with Grand Rapids from Dec. 11-22 and comes to the Griffins for the fifth time this season. Throughout his two-year career, the left winger has appeared in 16 AHL games, compiling six points (3-3-6), two penalty minutes and a plus-five rating. A native of Livonia, Mich., Humitz skated in eight contests with the Griffins a year ago, registering five points (3-2-5) and two penalty minutes. Humitz has recorded 12 points (8-4-12) and a plus-two rating in 13 games with Kalamazoo (ECHL) this campaign.

Myer joined the Griffins for the first time in his career on Dec. 14 but did not see any game action. The Ohio State University product spent his rookie campaign with the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits in 2020-21, logging 10 points (4-6-10) and two penalty minutes in 36 contests. Myer, now part of the Toledo Walleye, has recorded 10 points (1-9-10) in 21 games this season in the ECHL.

