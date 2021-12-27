Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Jason Garrison to PTO

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Jason Garrison to a professional tryout contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Garrison, 37, is a veteran of 555 NHL games spanning from 2008 to 2019. He appeared in games with the Edmonton Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers recording 160 career points (49g, 111a). Garrison also skated in four NHL postseasons including when he helped the Lightning reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2015 and Eastern Conference Final in 2016.

In addition to his 11-year NHL career, the 6-foot, 218-pound blueliner has also skated in 171 AHL games with the Chicago Wolves and Rochester Americans posting 82 points (19g, 63a). The White Rock, British Columbia native most recently played two seasons with the Djurgardens IF of the SHL from 2018 to 2020 tallying four goals and seven assists in 49 games.

Garrison was last serving as a student assistant coach for the Minnesota Duluth men's hockey team through the 2021 fall semester while finishing his degree. The defenseman spent three seasons with the team prior to his professional career where he appeared in 87 contests from 2005 to 2008.

