Colorado Eagles Complete Several Transactions

December 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.

The following players have been recalled to the taxi squad of the NHL's Colorado Avalanche:

Pos. Player Team (League)

F Cal Burke Colorado Avalanche (NHL)

G Trent Miner Colorado Avalanche (NHL)

The following players have been reassigned by the NHL's Colorado Avalanche:

Pos. Player Team (League)

F Mikhail Maltsev Colorado Eagles (AHL)

D Jordan Gross Colorado Eagles (AHL)

G Hunter Miska Colorado Eagles (AHL)

The following player has been recalled from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies:

Pos. Player Team (League)

G Peyton Jones Colorado Eagles (AHL)

The Eagles will be back in action when they to travel to take on the Iowa Wild on Wednesday, December 29th at 5:00pm MT at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

