Columbus Blue Jackets Recall Forwards Josh Dunne and Tyler Sikura to Taxi Squad

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled Josh Dunne and Tyler Sikura from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, and added the forwards to the team's taxi squad, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Dunne, 23, signed a two-year entry level contract with the Blue Jackets on Mar. 14, 2021. He registered four penalty minutes and seven shots in six games with the club in 2020-21, including skating in his first career NHL contest on April 15 at Dallas.

The O'Fallon, Missouri native has added 12 goals and six assists for 18 points with 70 penalty minutes and 36 career AHL contests with the Monsters since making his pro debut at the end of the 2020-21 campaign. He has collected 4-4-8 and 22 penalty minutes in 24 games in 2021-22. The 6-4, 204-pound native of O'Fallon, Missouri completed a three-year career at Clarkson University, posting 29-26-55 with 70 penalty minutes and a cumulative +24 plus/minus rating in 78 NCAA contests from 2018-21.

Sikura, 29, was signed by the Blue Jackets to a one-year, two-way NHL/AHL contract on July 28, 2021. He has collected 6-5-11, 17 penalty minutes and a +4 plus/minus rating in 24 outings with Cleveland in 2021-22.

The 6-2, 183-pound center has recorded 61-63-124 with 87 penalty minutes and a cumulative +18 plus/minus rating in 262 career AHL appearances with the Monsters, Rockford IceHogs, Iowa Wild, Portland Pirates and Springfield Falcons since making his pro debut at the end of the 2014-15 season. A native of Aurora, Ontario, Sikura totaled 36-56-92 and 61 penalty minutes in 125 career NCAA contests at Dartmouth College from 2011-15.

The Blue Jackets are scheduled to return to action on Thursday, December 30 when they host the Nashville Predators. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised live on Bally Sports Ohio with coverage beginning with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game can also be heard on the Columbus Blue Jackets Radio Network, including flagship station 97.1 The Fan in Columbus.

