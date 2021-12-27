AHL Postpones Weekend Road Games in Texas

December 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The AHL announced today that the Checkers' road games against the Texas Stars on Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1 have been postponed.

The postponement comes due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting both the Checkers and Stars . The Charlotte and Texas organizations will be following enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

