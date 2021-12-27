Panthers Recall Spencer Knight
December 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
As they return to action after the holiday break, the Florida Panthers have recalled goalie Spencer Knight.
The 13th overall pick in 2019, Knight appeared in one game for the Checkers - making 27 saves in a loss to Bridgeport on Dec. 18.
The Panthers kick off a four-game home stand with a matchup against the Rangers on Wednesday, while the Checkers return to play with a trip to Texas on Dec. 31 that begins a five-game road swing for Charlotte.
