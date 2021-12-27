American Hockey League Postpones Several Games this Week

December 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Abbotsford Canucks, Charlotte Checkers, Cleveland Monsters, San Diego Gulls and Texas Stars, the following games have been postponed:

- Wed., Dec. 29 - Cleveland at Lehigh Valley (AHL Game #419)

- Wed., Dec. 29 - Henderson at San Diego (AHL Game #421)

- Thu., Dec. 30 - Abbotsford at Manitoba (AHL Game #425)

- Fri., Dec. 31 - Abbotsford at Manitoba (AHL Game #430)

- Fri., Dec. 31 - Charlotte at Texas (AHL Game #434)

- Fri., Dec. 31 - Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL Game #437)

- Sat., Jan. 1 - Charlotte at Texas (AHL Game #442)

- Sat., Jan. 1 - Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL Game #444)

All of the affected organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.