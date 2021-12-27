American Hockey League Postpones Several Games this Week
December 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Abbotsford Canucks, Charlotte Checkers, Cleveland Monsters, San Diego Gulls and Texas Stars, the following games have been postponed:
- Wed., Dec. 29 - Cleveland at Lehigh Valley (AHL Game #419)
- Wed., Dec. 29 - Henderson at San Diego (AHL Game #421)
- Thu., Dec. 30 - Abbotsford at Manitoba (AHL Game #425)
- Fri., Dec. 31 - Abbotsford at Manitoba (AHL Game #430)
- Fri., Dec. 31 - Charlotte at Texas (AHL Game #434)
- Fri., Dec. 31 - Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL Game #437)
- Sat., Jan. 1 - Charlotte at Texas (AHL Game #442)
- Sat., Jan. 1 - Cleveland at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL Game #444)
All of the affected organizations continue to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.
Make-up dates have yet to be determined.
