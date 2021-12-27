Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, tonight against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Penguins are the American Hockey League affiliate of the National Hockey League's Pittsburgh Penguins. Tonight will mark the fourth meeting in December between the Bears and Penguins with a rematch slated for Wednesday night at GIANT Center. Hershey is 3-0-0-0 in the current season-series versus the Pens.

Hershey Bears (12-9-2-1) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (9-10-1-2)

December 27, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #25 | Mohegan Sun Arena

Referees: Mike Dietrich (#15), Mike Sullivan (#89)

Linespersons: Jud Ritter (#34), Ryan Knapp (#73)

AHL STANDINGS

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Matt Trust on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Caps Radio 24/7, In-arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears squared off against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Dec. 21 at the PPL Center with the Phantoms earning a 2-1 win. Charlie Gerard scored for the Phantoms in the opening frame, and Connor Bunnamen added a goal in the second period to put Lehigh Valley ahead 2-0. In the third period, Ryan Dmowski scored at 16:53 to cut the Lehigh Valley lead to 2-1. The Bears pulled netminder Pheonix Copley in the closing minute and earned a power play to hold a 6-on-4 advantage. Hershey's Garrett Pilon scored as the horn sounded, but the puck did not enter the net until after the clock hit zero, and Lehigh Valley held on for the win. Tonight marks Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's first game since dropping an 8-3 decision against Hershey at GIANT Center on Dec. 18.

DMOWSKI ON A HEATER:Forward Ryan Dmowski scored Hershey's lone mark on Dec. 21, giving him goals in three straight contests for the Chocolate and White. It's the first time in Dmowski's professional career he has accomplished this feat, and it ties him for the longest goal scoring streak of any Bear this season. The last time Dmowski had a scoring streak this long came during his senior season at UMass-Lowell. From Jan. 12-26, 2019, Dmowski scored in five straight games for the River Hawks, tallying six goals in the stretch. Dmowski has five points (4g, 1a) in 14 games this season with the Bears.

MEET THE NEW GUYS:

The Bears added two new players to the roster on professional tryouts prior to holiday break who debuted on Dec. 21 at Lehigh Valley. Forwards Christopher Brown and Marcus Vela both joined the club from the ECHL, and each player made their Hershey debuts last night. Brown joins the Bears from the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen where he serves as captain of the club. The Bloomfield Hills, Mich. native has collected 19 points (5g, 14a) in 25 games this season for Jacksonville. He previously played 19 games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, registering one assist. Vela has 20 points (12g, 8a) in 24 games for the ECHL's Toledo Walleye this season. The forward played six games for the AHL's San Jose Barracuda during the 2018-19 season, posting two assists. Vela most recently played on Dec. 26 in an ECHL Outdoor matchup featuring the Toledo Walleye and Kalamazoo Wings.

CALL THE MOVERS:

The Washington Capitals have announced today the recall of goaltender Pheonix Copley and defender Michal Kempny. Additionally, the Caps have recalled defensemen Lucas Johansen and Alex Alexeyev, as well as forward Brett Leason to the team's taxi squad. The Bears have recalled goaltender Ryan Bednard and defenseman Macoy Erkamps from the South Carolina Stingrays, and have also recalled forward Will Graber from the Fort Wayne Komets.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey's three-game win streak on the road ended on Dec. 21 at Lehigh Valley...Forward Drake Rymsha has assists in two of his past three games for Hershey...Tonight is Hershey's first game back from Christmas Break...Tonight will mark only the Penguins' fifth game in the month of December after games on Dec. 21 versus Toronto and Dec. 22 versus Rochester were both postponed...The Pens lone win this month came on Dec. 12 in a 6-0 victory over Springfield...Hershey is 3-0-0-0 in their current season series against the Pens.

