Belleville Sens Issue Update
December 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
Hello, Belleville Sens nation! We hope you had a very happy holiday and that you and you're family are doing well and staying safe. Our offices are open again, and we'd like to give you all an update on our operations and answer some frequently asked questions we've gotten over the past few days. Read on to learn more.
At this time, our home game on December 30 against the Toronto Marlies is going ahead as scheduled. Unless you have been directly contacted by a member of the Belleville Senators front office staff, all tickets will remain valid for that game. If in the event the game is postponed, we will do our due diligence in notifying everyone. Be sure to follow us on all social media platforms to stay up-to-date on these notifications.
Please note that due to provincial restrictions, food and beverage will not be sold during the game. Refunds will not be issued, however, you may be able to turn your purchase into a credit of equal value for a future game. Please contact one of our account executives or info@bellevillesens.com for more information.
Our box office will remain closed until December 30 when it will reopen at 4 PM. Due to provincial capacity restrictions, we are sold out for our game against the Toronto Marlies, so single-game tickets will not be sold for our home game on December 30. Tickets are still available for all of our scheduled games in January.
We will provide updates on rescheduled games once they have been announced by the American Hockey League.
The IIHF World Juniors kicked off this past weekend and we've got several Sens prospects in the hunt for the gold medal, including our very own Roby Jarventie playing for team Finland! Click below to read an article written by Belleville Sens correspondent, Joel Vanderlaan.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2021
- Wolves Insider: Get Prepped for the Chicago New Year's Classic - Chicago Wolves
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltenders Maxime Lagace, Hugo Alnefelt and Defenseman Sean Day from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Colorado Eagles Complete Several Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- December 30 and 31 Moose Games Postponed - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Postpones Several Games this Week - Cleveland Monsters
- AHL Postpones Weekend Road Games in Texas - Charlotte Checkers
- American Hockey League Announces Game Postponements - Abbotsford Canucks
- American Hockey League Postpones Several Games this Week - Charlotte Checkers
- Henderson Silver Knights Game on Wednesday, December 29 Postponed - Henderson Silver Knights
- AHL Postpones Texas-Charlotte Games this Weekend Due to COVID-19 Protocols - Texas Stars
- Wednesday's Henderson-San Diego Game Postponed - San Diego Gulls
- IceHogs Recall Forward Riley McKay and Goalie Tom Aubrun from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- December 29 Game Postponed - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Postpones Several Games this Week - AHL
- Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Kozlowski from Iowa Heartlanders - Iowa Wild
- Belleville Sens Issue Update - Belleville Senators
- Four Griffins Join Detroit's Taxi Squad - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Five to Taxi Squad - San Diego Gulls
- Three Phantoms Recalled to Taxi Squad - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Coyotes Recall Jenik from Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Goaltender Collin Delia Recalled to the Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Rockford IceHogs Medical Update - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bears at Penguins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Summon Five from Hershey, Bears Recall Trio from ECHL - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Jason Garrison to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Panthers Recall Spencer Knight - Charlotte Checkers
- Columbus Blue Jackets Recall Forwards Josh Dunne and Tyler Sikura to Taxi Squad - Cleveland Monsters
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Defensemen Andrej Sustr, Darren Raddysh from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Griffins Ink Three to PTOs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Tonight's IceHogs Game at Iowa Postponed - Rockford IceHogs
- American Hockey League Postpones Tonight's Rockford-Iowa Game - AHL
- AHL Announces Schedule Change to Monday Night's Iowa Wild Game - Iowa Wild
- Hogs Game Day: IceHogs Return from Holiday Break and Back in Action Tonight at Iowa - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.