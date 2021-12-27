Belleville Sens Issue Update

Hello, Belleville Sens nation! We hope you had a very happy holiday and that you and you're family are doing well and staying safe. Our offices are open again, and we'd like to give you all an update on our operations and answer some frequently asked questions we've gotten over the past few days. Read on to learn more.

At this time, our home game on December 30 against the Toronto Marlies is going ahead as scheduled. Unless you have been directly contacted by a member of the Belleville Senators front office staff, all tickets will remain valid for that game. If in the event the game is postponed, we will do our due diligence in notifying everyone. Be sure to follow us on all social media platforms to stay up-to-date on these notifications.

Please note that due to provincial restrictions, food and beverage will not be sold during the game. Refunds will not be issued, however, you may be able to turn your purchase into a credit of equal value for a future game. Please contact one of our account executives or info@bellevillesens.com for more information.

Our box office will remain closed until December 30 when it will reopen at 4 PM. Due to provincial capacity restrictions, we are sold out for our game against the Toronto Marlies, so single-game tickets will not be sold for our home game on December 30. Tickets are still available for all of our scheduled games in January.

We will provide updates on rescheduled games once they have been announced by the American Hockey League.

The IIHF World Juniors kicked off this past weekend and we've got several Sens prospects in the hunt for the gold medal, including our very own Roby Jarventie playing for team Finland! Click below to read an article written by Belleville Sens correspondent, Joel Vanderlaan.

