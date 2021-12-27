Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Back from the Break

Upcoming Games (All times MST)

Friday, December 31: San Diego at Tucson, 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 2: San Diego at Tucson, 2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 4: Stockton at Tucson, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 5: Stockton at Tucson, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 8: Colorado at Tucson, 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 9: Colorado at Tucson, 4:00 p.m.

Getting Back On The Ice

The Roadrunners will return home after the holiday break to begin their longest home stand of the season, a six-game stretch beginning with a New Year's Eve matchup against the San Diego Gulls. Tucson will host the Gulls, the Stockton Heat, and the Colorado Eagles for a pair of games each at the Tucson Arena between New Year's Eve and January 9.

New Year's Pack Going Fast

Fans can still get in on a special deal that includes a pair of discounted Center Ice Tickets for the Roadrunners New Year's Eve game against the San Diego Gulls, along with a $25 gift card from Ten55 Brewing Company. The $125 value offer can be purchased for only $49 HERE.

Don't Miss This With Dillinger

After the Roadrunners New Year's Eve matchup with the San Diego Gulls, the party will keep going as the team will host a postgame New Year's Eve Party at Dillinger Brewing Company with a special on $5 Roadrunners Reds.

A 5th Anniversary Auction

To celebrate five years in the desert and the start of a new year, the Roadrunners will be wearing their special 5th Anniversary Jerseys when they host the San Diego Gulls on New Year's Eve. Fans can get their hands on game-worn and game-made 5th Anniversary jerseys by way of raffle, auction, or buy now options that can be found HERE.

Jenik On The Move

The Arizona Coyotes announced Monday morning that the team had recalled forward Jan Jenik from Tucson. Jenik has already appeared in two games with the Coyotes this season as well as 14 games with the Roadrunners. The 21-year-old has posted 11 points (4g 7a) with a +1 rating in those AHL contests. Jenik made his NHL debut for the Coyotes last season and scored a goal in each of his first two games at the NHL level, after being drafted in the third round (65th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Making Up The Taxi Squad

In addition to Jenik joining Arizona's active roster, the Coyotes have implemented a six-man Taxi Squad consisting of three forwards (Mike Carcone, Boko Imama, Blake Speers) two defenders (Vlad Kolyachonok, Cam Crotty) and goaltender Josef Korenar.

Year Of Ivan

2021 was a big year for Roadrunners goaltender Ivan Prosvetov, as he opened both the 2021 and 2021-2022 seasons for the Roadrunners, allowing only one total goal in the pair of season-opener wins. The 22-year-old began his 2021-2022 campaign with two-straight shutouts, after he made his NHL debut back on March 31 with the Arizona Coyotes. Prosvetov set a new career-high in saves on May 1 with 47 shots turned aside in a 9-2 win, then matched that amount in a 5-4 shootout win over the Stockton Heat on December 10.

Carcone Crushes 2021

Leading the way with most goals by a Roadrunner during the 2021 calendar year is forward Mike Carcone with 20. He is also Tucson's 2021 leader in points (36) games played (56) and power-play goals (7). Carcone signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Arizona Coyotes this past offseason, after joining the Roadrunners roster on loan last season from the Nashville Predators.

Did You Know?

The Roadrunners had eight different players make their NHL debuts with the Arizona Coyotes over the course of 2021, including 16 players to spend time on both the Coyotes and Roadrunners rosters. Dysin Mayo, Cam Dineen, Ben McCartney, and JJ Moser are among those to make their NHL debuts during this season, while Jan Jenik and Victor Soderstrom have suited up for both Tucson and Arizona this year after making their debuts last season.

On The Air

The Tucson Roadrunners Happy Hour with Adrian Denny and Brett Fera goes live every Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Fox Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app. This week Adrian will be joined by Jimmy Peebles filling in for Brett, along with a special guest from the Roadrunners staff. In addition to Roadrunners Happy Hour, the Tucson Roadrunners Insider Podcast is available every Sunday, where Adrian Denny and Jimmy Peebles talk most things Tucson Roadrunners. The weekly podcast can be found on the iHeartRadio app.

