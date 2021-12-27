IceHogs Recall Forward Riley McKay and Goalie Tom Aubrun from Indy

December 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs today announced that they have recalled forward Riley McKay and goaltender Tom Aubrun from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

McKay, 22, skated in 24 games with the Fuel this season, adding five goals and five assists for 10 points and ranks second in the ECHL with 109 penalty minutes. The Swan River, Manitoba, native dressed in one game with the IceHogs this season. Last season, he picked up one assist and 25 penalty minutes in 12 games with the IceHogs.

Aubrun, 26, skated in four games with the Fuel this season, going 0-2-1 with a 4.33 goals-against average and .856 save percentage. Last season, the Chamonix, France, native appeared in three games with the IceHogs, picking up an 0-2-0 record with a 4.46 goals-against average and .864 save percentage.

The IceHogs welcome 2022 with a three-game in three-day run from Dec. 30-Jan 1. The journey begins on Thursday, Dec. 30 at Milwaukee at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 1 at Chicago at 7 p.m.

Ring in the New Year with the IceHogs on New Year's Eve! The IceHogs host the Chicago Wolves at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. as a part of a busy New Year's three-game in three-day weekend! Friday Night is a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

