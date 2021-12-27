December 29 Game Postponed

The American Hockey League has announced that the Phantoms home game on Wednesday, December 29 has been postponed due to AHL COVID-19 protocols affecting the Cleveland Monsters. A make-up date for this postponed game has not been announced.

All fans with tickets for the Wednesday game are encouraged to hold on to their current tickets, as these will be good when the game is rescheduled and a new make-up date is determined - there is nothing additional required in order to gain access to the newly rescheduled game besides presenting these original tickets. Those using mobile ticketing will see the new date and time automatically reflected when a make-up date is determined.

Fans that simply wish to exchange their tickets can do so by emailing ticketsales@phantomshockey.com.

