Goaltender Collin Delia Recalled to the Blackhawks

December 27, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have recalled goaltender Collin Delia to the active roster from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League and assigned forward Brett Connolly to the taxi squad.

In addition, Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:

Defenseman Calvin de Haan has been removed from COVID-19 Protocol.

Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will not practice today (COVID-19 Protocol).

Delia has appeared in 10 games with Rockford this year and allowed just one goal in each of his last two starts with the IceHogs.

Such "COVID Protocol Related Absences" can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol.

The IceHogs welcome 2022 with a three-game in three-day run from Dec. 30-Jan 1. The journey begins on Thursday, Dec. 30 at Milwaukee at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 31 vs. Chicago at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 1 at Chicago at 7 p.m.

Ring in the New Year with the IceHogs on New Year's Eve! The IceHogs host the Chicago Wolves at BMO Harris Bank Center on Friday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. as a part of a busy New Year's three-game in three-day weekend! Friday Night is a $2 Bud Light Friday! Enjoy $2 Bud Light cans through the second intermission! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.